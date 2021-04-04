Editor's note: This story has been updated with information from the Pennsylvania State Police.

An 84-year-old man was found dead on Sunday evening in a Martic Township pond, one day after Pennsylvania State Police were called for a report of a missing man, according to state police.

The man, who has not yet been identified, was found in a pond in the 1100 block of Pennsy Road just before 11:30 a.m. on Sunday, police said. Troopers were initially called for the missing persons report on Saturday at 5 p.m.

According to police, an empty boat was found in a pond on the property after authorities searched for the man.

The man was found in the pond and pulled out by a dive team, police said.

The body will be brought to a forensic center for confirmation of the man’s identity, Lancaster County Coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni said. An autopsy is also planned for Monday morning to determine the man’s cause of death.

State police classified the incident as an "accidental death."