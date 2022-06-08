More than 80 people will rappel down the side of the Holiday Inn Lancaster on Friday as part of a fundraiser to benefit people who are blind or experiencing vision loss.

Nonprofit VisionCorps is hosting its third annual Eye Drop fundraiser from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the hotel at 26 E. Chestnut St. Special events company Over the Edge is running the event.

Anyone raising at least $1,000 reserved a spot to rappel from the Queen Street side of the 10-story hotel.

The 82 people scheduled to rappel down the building Friday will go down two at a time using separate ropes, according to event organizers. The sidewalk right in front of the building will be blocked off to spectators, so spectators can watch from across the street.

This year’s top fundraiser is Jesse Miller, who has raised more than $4,000. The 45-year-old Millersville resident lost sight in his left eye when he was 12 from a case of benign meningioma. In 2018, he had a stroke in his right eye, which left him blind. Friday will mark the third time Miller has rappelled to raise money for VisionCorps.

Other people scheduled to rappel from the hotel Friday include Lancaster City Alliance President Marshall Snively, Lancaster Chamber president and CEO Tom Baldrige and Lancaster city interim police Chief Richard Mendez.

The fundraiser has raised nearly $120,000 of its $175,000 goal for this year. It has raised a total of $443,000 in its three years. The funds will help VisionCorps realize its mission to empower people who are blind or vision impaired to attain independence.

Donations will continue to be accepted after the Eye Drop event at give.visioncorps.net. The event will be livestreamed at give.visioncorps.net/event/visioncorps-eye-drop-2022/e377487.