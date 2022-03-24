When 81-year-old Don Sutton embarks on his 6.1-mile journey in the Garden Spot Village Half Marathon and 10K on Saturday, he’ll have family by his side — including daughter Pam D’Andre, who recently made a notable journey of her own.

D’Andre, who had been living in Kyiv, Ukraine, planned to surprise her father at the race. The escalating violence and devastation in Ukraine following Russia’s invasion, moved up her timeline, and she left the country two weeks earlier than planned, on Feb. 24.

“I thought it would be fun to have family do the 10K with me and enjoy good food and lots of laughs,” said Sutton, who is a resident of Garden Spot Village, just outside New Holland.

D’Andre works as a faith community nursing coordinator in Kyiv, the nation’s capital. She is a registered acute care nurse, as well as a missionary with Evangelical Free Churches of America, a partner of Logos International Center in Ukraine.

“I've been living and working in Ukraine for over 20 years,” said D'Andre, who is divorced and is raising her sons as a single mother. Before the move to eastern Europe, she worked at Yale New Haven Hospital in Connecticut for almost 10 years.

D’Andre developed a deep connection with her faith as a teenager, which led to her interest in providing care for others, both medically and spiritually. The opportunity came with an invitation by friends Roger and Diane Mcmurrin, founders of Music Mission Kiev, to serve in Ukraine. The D'Andre family moved there in 2001.

D’Andre said the unrest in Ukraine is heartbreaking. Leaving the people and place she's known for two decades was difficult. She said it was a harrowing trip to get out of the country: She drove from Kyiv to the Carpathian Mountains, then to the Romanian border and on to Hungary, where she boarded a flight to Boston.

D'Andre plans to return to Kyiv when it's safe again. Until then, she's living with her son Nate in Quincy, Massachusetts.

She has three sons: Julian D'Andre, 21, is a student at Boston University; Christian D'Andre, 25, a graduate of Messiah College, lives in Denver, Colorado, and works for a maintenance company; Nate D'Andre, 26, is resident director at Eastern Nazarene College, Quincy, Massachusetts, and also getting his master’s degree.

Pam, Nate and Julian plan to run in the 10K with Sutton.

During spring break, Julian went to Budapest to help the people fleeing Ukraine. He will leave Hungary next week to meet brother Nate in Boston and travel to Garden Spot Village.

“Julian feels affiliated with Ukraine. He was 9 months old when we moved there,” Pam D'Andre said.

Getting Sutton’s children and grandchildren from around Pennsylvania and Massachusetts together to do the race with him took some organizing.

“I contacted everyone by email,” Sutton’s wife, Lucille, said. “Everyone signed on either to race or cheer for those doing the 10K with Don.”

Other family members doing the 10K include granddaughter Samantha Moore and husband, Ben, from Chesterbrook, Chester County, and granddaughter Rebecca Richards and father, Frank Jamison, Bucks County. They will also be joined by good friends that Sutton said are like family, Kathy and Brian Boycan of Manheim.

Don and Lucille Sutton's daughters Michelle Richards and Donalee Brabazon with husband, David, Holland, Bucks County; son, Doug Sutton and wife, Cindy, Ivyland, Bucks County; grandson Ryan Sutton, Philadelphia, and Lucille will be cheering for the family.

Sutton has been training three times a week for several months to get ready for the 10K. He did the virtual race in 2020, but is anxious for the real thing this year.

“I'm really looking forward for our family to come together for this amazing event,” Sutton said.