Eight people were displaced after a kitchen fire started at Kensington Club Apartments in Lancaster Township Friday night.

Firefighters responded to the apartments on Wabank Road around 8:13 p.m., according to Lancaster Township Fire Department public information officer Lt. Greg Leaman.

The resident of the apartment called 911 and told the operator "everything was on fire," Leaman said.

The fire soon consumed the rest of the apartment, according to Leaman.

Firefighters were able to contain the fire relatively quickly, Leaman said, but there was already heavy smoke damage in the neighboring apartment.

Four adults and two children were displaced from the apartment where the fire started and two adults from an adjoining apartment were also displaced, Leaman said.

Red Cross was on scene to help, according to Leaman. An email to Red Cross was not returned on Saturday evening.

The fire started on the stovetop, Leaman said. Though there were automatic heat-activated fire extinguishing cans attached to the bottom of the microwave, above the stovetop, they weren't able to put the fire out.

Leaman said there were no injuries reported.

An estimated cost of damage was not determined, but Leaman said that the apartment where the fire started was uninhabitable.

Firefighters were on the scene until a little after 10 p.m.

Friday's fire was at least the third fire in the past three years.

In December 2019, more than 30 people were displaced from a fire in the apartment building.

In March 2018, a fire caused $1.2 million in damages and displaced a couple dozen people.