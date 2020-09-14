Lancaster city police arrested eight people on arson and riot-related charges outside the Lancaster Bureau of Police headquarters on Chestnut Street as protests escalated early Monday morning following the police shooting of 27-year-old Ricardo Munoz.

In body camera footage released by the Lancaster County District Attorney’s office on Sunday, Munoz is seen running after an officer with what appears to be a knife in his hand before the officer shoots him four times. This is the latest police shooting that has occurred this year in a year of national racial unrest due to police brutality.

Four of the eight people arrested were from outside Lancaster County, and two of the people were homeless. Two people were also armed with handguns when they were arrested by police, according to a news release.

Up until last night’s police shooting, the “vast majority” of protests in Lancaster city have remained peaceful, said city Mayor Danene Sorace at a press conference Monday.

The individuals arrested are:

Jamal Newman, 24, of Lancaster, charged with felony arson, felony vandalism, felony riot, failure to disperse and other protest-related charges

Barry Jones, 30, of York, charged with felony arson, felony vandalism, failure to disperse, trespassing and other protest-related charges

Frank Gaston, 43, of Ephrata, charged with felony arson, felony vandalism, failure to disperse, obstructing public passages and other protest-related charges

Yoshua Montague, 23, of York, charged with felony carrying a firearm without a license, felony arson, felony vandalism, felony riot, disorderly conduct and other protest-related charges

Matthew Modderman, 31, of Lancaster city, charged with felony arson, felony vandalism, felony riot, obstructing highways and other protest-related charges

Talia Gessner, 18, of York, charged with felony arson, felony vandalism, felony riot, defiant trespassing and other protest-related charges

Kathryn Patterson, 20, of Mercersburg, charged with felony arson, felony vandalism, felony riot, failure to disperse and other protest-related charges

Taylor Enterline, 20, of Manheim, charged with felony arson, felony vandalism, felony riot, failure to disperse and other protest-related charges.

Emotional and angry protests with hundreds of demonstrators took place outside the Lancaster city police station beginning earlier Sunday evening, as news developed that a Lancaster city man was shot and killed by an officer. As the evening went on, some protesters left following a police altercation where riot control agents were deployed on protesters on the ramp outside the station for declining to disperse.

“This office fully supports the right to gather and peacefully protest, however, the riotous behavior exhibited last night is completely unacceptable and will not be tolerated,” Lancaster County District Attorney Heather Adams said in a statement Monday. “Such lawless conduct only takes away from those working with the community to address issues worthy of discussion."

"Make no mistake, those who cannot peacefully protest and instead resort to violence will be prosecuted and held fully accountable,” Adams added.

Even later into the evening into early Monday morning, a smaller group of protesters and outside agitators began to damage property and started a fire in the middle of Chestnut Street.

The suspects allegedly piled wood, metal street signs and trash bags to light on fire at the intersection of Chestnut and Prince streets.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.

