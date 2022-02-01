Pennsylvania has the second-most bridges rated “poor” in the nation – behind only Iowa –according to the Federal Highway Administration.
Last week’s collapse of a Pittsburgh bridge rated “poor” came on the same day President Joe Biden was in the western Pennsylvania city to promote a $1 trillion infrastructure law.
Lancaster County is home to 135 bridges with a “poor” rating, according to data from the state Department of Transportation. That’s 13% of the county’s 1,023 bridges.
A “poor” rating does not necessarily mean a bridge is unsafe to use, according to PennDOT’s website. Federal law mandates that each bridge must be inspected at least once every two years. If an inspection reveals enough structural damage, transportation officials can implement weight limits on a bridge or shut it down entirely.
Since 2016, PennDOT has replaced more than 550 bridges in poor condition across the state, including 30 in Lancaster County, through the $899 million Rapid Bridge Replacement Project, made possible by a 2012 law authorizing public-private partnerships for transportation-related projects in Pennsylvania.
Pennsylvania will receive $1.6 billion in funding over five years as part of a federal bridge improvement plan that comes from the $1.2 trillion infrastructure law. The state will receive more than $325 million as part of the plan this year, it was announced Jan. 14.
Here are eight Lancaster County bridges rated “poor” that have some of the highest average daily traffic volume, according to data from PennDOT.
McGovernville Road bridge
Owner: PennDOT
Municipality: Manheim Township
Goes over: Amtrak and Norfolk Southern Railroad
Year built: 1969
Use status: Open, no restrictions
Average Daily Traffic: 19,141
Scheduled for repair: None
Lincoln Highway East bridge (1 mile west of Soudersburg)
Owner: PennDOT
Municipality: East Lampeter Township
Goes over: Tributary to Pequea Creek
Year built: 1930
Use status: Open, no restrictions
Average Daily Traffic: 16,889
Scheduled for repair: November 2022
Estimated cost: $1,348,681
Estimated completion: November 2024
Lincoln Highway East bridge (1 mile east of Kinzer)
Owner: PennDOT
Municipality: Salisbury Township
Goes over: Houston Run
Year built: 1930
Use status: Open, no restrictions
Average Daily Traffic: 15,870
Scheduled for repair: November 2022
Estimated cost: $1,543,745
Estimated completion: November 2024
Market Street bridge
Owner: PennDOT
Municipality: Mount Joy Township
Goes over: Tributary to Conoy Creek
Year built: 1920
Use status: Open, no restrictions
Average Daily Traffic: 12,364
Scheduled for repair: September 2022
Estimated cost: $500,000
Estimated completion: November 2024
Old Philadelphia Pike bridge (Less than 1 mile east of Smoketown)
Owner: PennDOT
Municipality: East Lampeter Township
Goes over: Mill Creek
Year built: 1951
Use status: Open, no restrictions
Average Daily Traffic: 11,478
Scheduled for repair: March 2034
Estimated cost: $481,500
Estimated completion: Not provided.
Lancaster Road bridge
Owner: PennDOT
Municipality: Manheim and Penn Township
Goes over: Chickies Creek
Year built: 1955
Use status: Open, no restrictions
Average Daily Traffic: 11,143
Scheduled for repair: September 2025
Estimated cost: $650,000
Estimated completion: Not provided.
Rife Run Bridge
Owner: PennDOT
Municipality: Manheim
Goes over: Rife Run
Year built: 1948
Use status: Open with weight limits
Average Daily Traffic: 9,960
Scheduled for repair: November 2022
Estimated cost: $2,174,218
Estimated completion: July 2023
Reading Road bridge
Owner: PennDOT
Municipality: Adamstown
Goes over: Little Muddy Creek
Year built: 1941
Use status: Open, no restrictions
Average Daily Traffic: 9,643
Scheduled for repair: March 2034
Estimated cost: Not provided.
Estimated completion: Not provided.