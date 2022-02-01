Pennsylvania has the second-most bridges rated “poor” in the nation – behind only Iowa –according to the Federal Highway Administration.

Last week’s collapse of a Pittsburgh bridge rated “poor” came on the same day President Joe Biden was in the western Pennsylvania city to promote a $1 trillion infrastructure law.

Lancaster County is home to 135 bridges with a “poor” rating, according to data from the state Department of Transportation. That’s 13% of the county’s 1,023 bridges.

A “poor” rating does not necessarily mean a bridge is unsafe to use, according to PennDOT’s website. Federal law mandates that each bridge must be inspected at least once every two years. If an inspection reveals enough structural damage, transportation officials can implement weight limits on a bridge or shut it down entirely.

Since 2016, PennDOT has replaced more than 550 bridges in poor condition across the state, including 30 in Lancaster County, through the $899 million Rapid Bridge Replacement Project, made possible by a 2012 law authorizing public-private partnerships for transportation-related projects in Pennsylvania.

Pennsylvania will receive $1.6 billion in funding over five years as part of a federal bridge improvement plan that comes from the $1.2 trillion infrastructure law. The state will receive more than $325 million as part of the plan this year, it was announced Jan. 14.

Here are eight Lancaster County bridges rated “poor” that have some of the highest average daily traffic volume, according to data from PennDOT.

McGovernville Road bridge

Owner: PennDOT

Municipality: Manheim Township

Goes over: Amtrak and Norfolk Southern Railroad

Year built: 1969

Use status: Open, no restrictions

Average Daily Traffic: 19,141

Scheduled for repair: None

Lincoln Highway East bridge (1 mile west of Soudersburg)

Owner: PennDOT

Municipality: East Lampeter Township

Goes over: Tributary to Pequea Creek

Year built: 1930

Use status: Open, no restrictions

Average Daily Traffic: 16,889

Scheduled for repair: November 2022

Estimated cost: $1,348,681

Estimated completion: November 2024

Lincoln Highway East bridge (1 mile east of Kinzer)

Owner: PennDOT

Municipality: Salisbury Township

Goes over: Houston Run

Year built: 1930

Use status: Open, no restrictions

Average Daily Traffic: 15,870

Scheduled for repair: November 2022

Estimated cost: $1,543,745

Estimated completion: November 2024

Market Street bridge

Owner: PennDOT

Municipality: Mount Joy Township

Goes over: Tributary to Conoy Creek

Year built: 1920

Use status: Open, no restrictions

Average Daily Traffic: 12,364

Scheduled for repair: September 2022

Estimated cost: $500,000

Estimated completion: November 2024

Old Philadelphia Pike bridge (Less than 1 mile east of Smoketown)

Owner: PennDOT

Municipality: East Lampeter Township

Goes over: Mill Creek

Year built: 1951

Use status: Open, no restrictions

Average Daily Traffic: 11,478

Scheduled for repair: March 2034

Estimated cost: $481,500

Estimated completion: Not provided.

Lancaster Road bridge

Owner: PennDOT

Municipality: Manheim and Penn Township

Goes over: Chickies Creek

Year built: 1955

Use status: Open, no restrictions

Average Daily Traffic: 11,143

Scheduled for repair: September 2025

Estimated cost: $650,000

Estimated completion: Not provided.

Rife Run Bridge

Owner: PennDOT

Municipality: Manheim

Goes over: Rife Run

Year built: 1948

Use status: Open with weight limits

Average Daily Traffic: 9,960

Scheduled for repair: November 2022

Estimated cost: $2,174,218

Estimated completion: July 2023

Reading Road bridge

Owner: PennDOT

Municipality: Adamstown

Goes over: Little Muddy Creek

Year built: 1941

Use status: Open, no restrictions

Average Daily Traffic: 9,643

Scheduled for repair: March 2034

Estimated cost: Not provided.

Estimated completion: Not provided.