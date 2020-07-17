Eight more residents of Lancaster County nursing homes or similar facilities have died from COVID-19 in the past eight days, according to the county coroner's office.

It reported Thursday that of 371 coronavirus deaths in the county, 309 were from nursing or personal-care homes — up from 301 on July 8.

The nursing home tally includes 237 deaths at the facilities and 72 that happened after transfer to a hospital.

This is the eighth consecutive report that nursing home deaths have been in the single digits.

Some of the facilities are personal-care homes or continuing-care retirement communities that also have independent and assisted-living offerings; the coroner’s data includes deaths from anywhere in the community.

Deaths that happened since the last report were as follows. Numbers in parentheses show how many nursing or personal-care beds the homes have and do not reflect any related assisted- or independent-living facilities, which in some cases are much larger.

— Conestoga View Nursing & Rehabilitation, Lancaster Township (446, nursing): two more deaths, total 78, or 17% of nursing beds.

— Lancashire Hall, Manheim Township (240, nursing): One more death, total 26, or 11% of nursing beds.

— Lincoln Christian Home, Ephrata Borough (63, personal): Three more deaths, total 14, or 22% of personal care beds.

— Willow Valley Communities, West Lampeter Township (419 nursing and 232 personal care beds): First two deaths, total two, or less than 1% of nursing and personal care beds. Both were residents from supportive living, according to Willow Valley, which said including independent living its community totals about 2,400 residents.