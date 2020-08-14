Of the 10 COVID-19 deaths the Lancaster County Coroner's Office recorded in the past week, eight were residents of nursing or personal care homes.

Details are as follows.

— Fairmount Homes, West Earl Township: Four more deaths, total 10, or 5% of its 114 nursing and 74 personal-care beds. Including independent living, the campus is home to about 400 people; its first COVID-19 death was at the end of July.

— ManorCare Health Services Lancaster, Lancaster Township: One more death, total 24, or 14% of its 172 nursing beds. Most of the deaths there were early in the pandemic; this was the first since early June.

— Willow Valley Communities, West Lampeter Township: Three more deaths, total 15, or 2% of its 419 nursing and 232 personal-care beds. Including independent living, the campus is home to about 2,400 people. Its first COVID-19 death was in mid-July.

As of Thursday, the coroner's office said there had been 400 deaths here attributed to COVID-19 so far, and 335 — or 84% — were residents of facilities like nursing or personal care homes.