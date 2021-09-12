A vehicle crash on a bridge in West Hempfield Township left multiple people injured, including children, on Sunday afternoon, according to a supervisor with Lancaster County-Wide Communications.

The two-vehicle crash occurred on the Route 462 bridge over the Susquehanna River between Columbia and Wrightsville at 4:57 p.m., the supervisor said.

Eight people were injured in the crash, some of whom were children, the supervisor said.

It was not clear how many children were injured in the crash. A dispatch report stated six children, including an infant, were among the injured.

Both sides of the bridge were shut down as a helicopter was called to the scene.

The supervisor was unsure where the patients were being transported. Three patients were being transported to Hershey Medical Center while the other three were taken to Penn Medicine Lancaster General Hospital, according to the dispatch report.

Units from York County were also called to the scene.