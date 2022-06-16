Juneteenth, the national holiday that celebrates the emancipation of enslaved African Americans, is this Sunday. Some businesses will observe the holiday on Monday.

Often, the day is used as a time to celebrate with food and music, though many events feature historical presentations to educate people about African American and Black history. It was made into a federally recognized holiday in 2021.

In Lancaster County, there are several events and ways to celebrate (and learn) this weekend. Some events include a cultural mixer with live entertainment from Sir Dominique Jordan, a dinner and history lesson in Columbia, a party in Lititz Springs Park and a flag raising.

Here are eight ways to celebrate Juneteenth in Lancaster County this weekend.

Friday

- The Crispus Attucks Community Center will host a flag raising at the Lancaster City Visitor Center in Penn Square at 11 a.m. The event is free and open to everyone.

- The Zion Hill Cemetery will host a Juneteenth dinner at Columbia Crossing River Trails Center, at 41 Walnut St. in Columbia, catered by chef Oliver Saye, who runs West African food business Homage. The event will run from 6 to 9 p.m. and will feature historical lectures from Saye, speaker Celeste Leslie and Chris Vera director of the Columbia Historic Preservation Society. Tickets cost $50 and can be reserved by calling 717-572-7149 or emailing columbiahistory717@gmail.com. Proceeds will go toward the Zion Hill Cemetery Restoration Project. Read more about the project's goals here. More info.

- Read Rose Books, at 23 N. Prince St. in Lancaster city, will host a Juneteenth and Father's Day combination event. There will be opportunities for kids to paint and listen to songs from Lancaster city musician Terian Mack. The event is free and open to everyone. More info.

Saturday

- Imani Edutainers will host its annual music showcase at The Ware Center, at 42 N. Prince St. in Lancaster city, at 7:30 p.m. The theme this year is "Calabash: The African Gourd." Music and dance will honor West African traditions, culture and gods. Tickets cost $25. More info.

Sunday

- The Leon Block Independent Media and Lititz Chooses Love will collaborate to celebrate Pride Month and Juneteenth at Lititz Springs Park, at 18 N. Broad St., from 12 to 8 p.m. There will be singers, dancers, drag performers, poets, music, food and more. The event is free admission and is open to people of all ages. More info.

- Imani Edutainers will host a day of Juneteenth activities at the Ware Center starting at 12:30 p.m. There will be dance classes, a Zoom lecture with Professor Oloye Karade, classes on how to wrap traditional African gele (head tie) and ero (wrapped skirt), a T-shirt designing class and an exhibit to walk through. The event is free and open to everyone. More info.

- Crispus Attucks Community Center, at 407 Howard Ave. in Lancaster city, will host a cultural mixer from 6 to 9 p.m. to celebrate Juneteenth. The event includes food, live performances, moments of reflection and history. Sir Dominique Jordan and the Infamous Unstoppables will perform at the event, and food from Reunion Food Truck and Spring House Brewing Company will be available. Register for the event by visiting lanc.news/CrispusAttucksJuneteenth.

Monday

- The Stevens Greenland Cemetery, at 1000 S. Duke St. in Lancaster city, will host a Juneteenth celebration from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event will feature lunch and dessert, speakers Nelson Polite Jr. and Leroy Hopkins and a moment of silence for lives lost. The event is free and open to everyone. Register to the event by visiting lanc.news/Juneteenth2022.