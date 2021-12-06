A fire that destroyed a Mount Joy Township home and displaced eight people Sunday afternoon was caused by improperly discarded cigarettes, according to the Rheems Fire Department.

The fire broke out just before 1 p.m. in a single-story rancher-style home in the first block of Parkview Drive, a cul-de-sac off Cloverleaf Road and Route 283 east of Elizabethtown, said Chief Charles Stanford.

Embers from discarded cigarettes in a butt can near the home’s porch ignited and were then caught by the wind, spreading to the residence, Stanford said. The blaze then quickly spread along the wood siding of the home, into the attic and through the rest of the building.

Two residents on a ground floor apartment in the home discovered the fire, evacuating the residence along with several occupants inside a separate basement apartment. A dog also escaped the home during the blaze and was later found safely.

Firefighters were able to put out the fire after about 25 minutes, but the home sustained severe damage and was determined to be uninhabitable. Firefighters remained at the scene for several hours to assess the home’s extensive damage.

Two families of eight people total were displaced and are now being cared for by the Red Cross.

Stanford estimated the fire caused about $200,000 in damage to the structure, with another $75,000 to $80,000 in damage to the contents inside.

The fire was ruled accidental.

A state police fire marshal approved of firefighters’ conclusion as to what caused the blaze, Stanford said.