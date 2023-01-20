The Ephrata Police Department said Thursday they have charged eight people for their roles in attacking a man and stealing a television from his residence in December.

Officers responded at 8:30 p.m. on Dec. 22 to the 1100 block of Steinmetz Road in Ephrata Township for a reported assault. They arrived to find a man with a broken nose and a swollen face, which caused him difficulty in breathing and talking. EMS took him to a local hospital for his injuries.

Two days later, after he was released, the man told officers he was in his residence with his friend when he got a call from an acquaintance, John Kauffman, of Lancaster, who demanded he give him back a television, according to a criminal complaint. The man refused. Soon after, the man's former roommate, identified by police as Grace Aumen, of Elverson, Chester County, asked if she could come to the residence to retrieve her belongings.

The man agreed, and shortly after Aumen arrived, five other men — four wearing masks — and Kauffman came inside. One of the men who entered, Timothy Kauffman, was armed with a wooden pole, according to the criminal complaint.

The man and his friend told police they recognized John Kauffman and Timothy Kauffman, of Harrisonburg, Virginia, though they were masked, and the unmasked man as Derek Fox, of Narvon. John Kauffman told the man, “We’re taking the TV, and there’s nothing you’re gonna do about it” before unplugging it and leaving the residence with it, according to the complaint.

The man and his friend chased the five intruders outside and started fighting with them. One of them, identified as Michael Eby, of Broadway, Virginia, punched the man’s friend multiple times in the head after he fell to the ground, according to the criminal complaint. The man told police he punched Eby to help his friend, but Timothy Kauffman hit him across the face with the wooden pole.

Police charged the following:

- Timothy Secret Kauffman, 21, with one count each of Robbery, Aggravated Assault, Criminal Trespass, and Criminal Conspiracy to Commit Robbery. He is Lancaster County Prison after failing to post $50,000 bail.

- John David Kauffman, 19, with one count each of robbery, aggravated assault, and criminal trespass. He was released on unsecured bail.

- Grace Margaret Aumen, 19, with one count of criminal conspiracy to commit robbery. She was released on unsecured bail.

- Jadon James Lapp, 18, of Leola, PA with one count of Robbery. He is in Lancaster County Prison after failing to post $25,000 bail.

- Derek Andrew Fox, 21, with one count each of robbery and criminal trespass. He was released on unsecured bail.

- Michael Shane Eby, 18, with one count each of criminal conspiracy to commit robbery and criminal trespass. He is in Lancaster County Prison after failing to post $25,000 bail.

- Jesse Luis Ginder, 18, of Leola, with one count each of criminal conspiracy to commit robbery and criminal trespass. He hasn’t been arraigned yet.

- Mark Andreas Sensenig, 21, of Leola, with one count each of criminal conspiracy to commit robbery and criminal trespass. He was released on unsecured bail.