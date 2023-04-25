Candidates vying for a seat on the School District of Lancaster school board must find a path forward for a school community that has experienced dramatic change over the past year, from a tumultuous superintendent search to a landmark win for public education funding.

The 2022-23 school year kicked off with Matt Przywara serving as acting superintendent as the district launched a search to replace retired superintendent Damaris Rau — a process that has yet to reach its conclusion. And Przywara isn’t the only one who has had a bit of rearranging to do.

More than 1,000 students shifted to new schools due to a boundary change and elimination of the district’s dual immersion program. Parents were worried the move was too much change too close to the pandemic shutdown. Some remain concerned the change upset the balance of student demographics in the district.

Then in February, the Commonwealth Court ruled in favor of SDL and five other school districts in a lawsuit claiming the way the state funds public education is unfair. The ruling puts the onus on state legislators to create a new, equitable system for funding public education, but it will be up to the school board and community advocates to urge lawmakers to act promptly.

So the eight candidates competing for five open seats on the school board in the May 16 primary have a lot to think about.

Only three of the five board members whose terms expire this year are running for reelection: board President Robin Goodson, Vice President Kareena Rios and member Molly Henderson. Ramon Escudero and Edith Gallagher will be replaced.

The Lancaster school board traditionally has been controlled by Democrats and likely will remain that way, with seven candidates listed on the Democratic ticket and just two filing for Republicans.

Goodson, Rios and Henderson are joined on the Democratic ticket by Sobeida Rosa, Angelic Mallory, Katrina Holmes and Cheryl Desmond. Henderson is cross-filed to run on the Republican ticket, where she is joined by Arthur Mann Sr.; both are guaranteed a spot in the November general election as uncontested candidates on the Republican ticket.

Superintendent search

The school board, which expects to have a new superintendent in place by July 1, recently announced Keith Miles Jr., superintendent at Bridgeton (N.J.) Public School District, as its only candidate for the position. This announcement came more than a month after the withdrawal of former pick Ricardo “Rocky” Torres.

Torres’ selection came as a bit of a surprise to the community, as it was announced earlier than the timeline laid out by the board had suggested. The selection of Torres also ran counter to an open-to-the-public survey about the candidates — largely filled out by teachers — that showed acting Superintendent Przywara was the favorite candidate.

Alongside claims that community members weren’t being heard by the board, teachers union President Joseph Torres led efforts to convince the board to reconsider and select Przywara instead, emphasizing his familiarity with the district. Przywara has since been approved as the district’s assistant superintendent.

Most candidates currently running for school board — including the board’s three incumbents — said that board members did the best they could and thoroughly engaged the community in the search process.

Boundary realignment

When Przywara took over as acting superintendent in fall 2022, he oversaw the transition of 1,000 students into new schools as a result of the district’s first boundary realignment in nearly 40 years.

Discussion about changing the attendance zones for the district’s 17 elementary and middle schools had begun before pandemic restrictions closed schools, and a study on the potential impact of the realignment had been completed.

SDL’s enrollment numbers changed too significantly to stick to the original plan for boundary realignment and another study had to be conducted, but some parents at the time worried the change to attendance zones came too close to the already disruptive pandemic.

The district said realignment was meant to balance classroom sizes, as some schools were overcrowded and others underutilized, while also increasing walkability, as the district restricts bus use to students farthest from their respective schools.

And, for the most part, those running to fill a spot on the school board feel the boundary change had positive impacts on students’ academic outcomes.

Funding lawsuit

SDL hopes to have more funding to better bolster student outcomes after Commonwealth Court Judge Renee Cohn Jubelirer ruled Feb. 7 the state’s current system for public education funding is unconstitutional.

At a March 4 news conference celebrating the ruling, which favored SDL and five other school district petitioners in the lawsuit, Przywara said the community needs more equitable funding for the “best education possible” as students are “our economic future.”

Przywara also testified when the lawsuit went to trial in Commonwealth Court in 2021. Petitioners first filed the lawsuit questioning the constitutionality of the state’s funding system in 2014.

Currently, the state’s system of public education funding is largely based on property taxes, which means less affluent areas like Lancaster city struggle to fund education, while wealthy areas can afford to provide more resources, according to district instructional coach Amanda Aikens, who spoke at the March 4 celebration and testified during the 2021 trial.

And though the district is celebrating a win for funding, two Republican legislators hold the power to appeal. House Republican Leader Bryan Cutler of Lancaster County’s 100th District and Senate President Pro Tempore Kim Ward filed a 115-point motion for post-trial relief, laying the groundwork to appeal the ruling, but an appeal cannot be filed until all parties respond.

An oral argument, in which the judge will hear the concerns of Cutler and Ward is scheduled for May 22 at 1 p.m. in Courtroom 5001 of the Pennsylvania Judicial Center in Harrisburg. Once Jubelirer issues a ruling, Cutler and Ward have 30 days to appeal to the state Supreme Court.

Meanwhile, Lancaster school board candidates say they are committed to pushing legislators to create a better, more equitable system of funding public education.

This has been edited for length and clarity

Cheryl Desmond

Age: 74

Occupation: Retired

Party: Democrat

Biography: Cheryl Desmond, Ph.D., a resident of SDL since 1982, the mother of two children, Anne and Dan, who attended and graduated from SDL schools. Grandmother of four children. Born in Schuylkill County, Pennsylvania, July 6, 1948, I attended public schools and am a strong advocate for public education and its importance for U.S. democratic values and practices

I served for nearly a decade as an urban public teacher and principal in Kentucky, New York, and Pennsylvania. My Ph.D. from Syracuse University is in cultural foundations of education and educational leadership. After teaching as an adjunct at Dartmouth College, Stevens College and Dickinson College, I became a tenured professor at Millersville University in the Department of Educational Foundations and Educational Leadership in 1990, retiring as Professor Emerita in 2013.

Since 1987 I have volunteered in SDL schools and was elected as a SDL school director from 2015 to 2019 and as a member of the SDL Equity Committee. I have volunteered in several Lancaster organizations, including as a former president of the Lancaster County of Women Voters, with the Girls Scouts and the Sense of Wonder Camp for Girls. Since 2004, I have served as board president of the 501c3 and the United Nations Accredited non-governmental organization, Servicios Ecumenicos para Reconciliation and Reconstruccion, and have actively participated at UN events. I am currently the board historian of the Harrisburg Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution.

SDL is currently in the midst of a superintendent search that has provoked quite a bit of input from the community. What should have been done differently, if anything, to ensure the best candidate for the district is picked?

As a former and fairly recent SDL school director, I believe the board should work to reach a consensus in executive session on the decision for the hiring of the superintendent with consideration of the best interests of the children and the overall health of the district.

If a survey is implemented, it should adequately assess the district's population including the taxpayers, the residents and the parents who live in the district. If teachers are included in a survey, the actual percentage of teachers who are residents of the district should be published in the final tally of the results. If non-resident teachers want to be included, the percentage of non-resident respondents should also be published. If high students are included, it should be done by a paper survey completed by all students with notification as to the date it will be done.

Candidates for the office should have completed all Pennsylvania requirements for the superintendent certificate to be included in the pool of eligible candidates. This requirement should have been publicly stated before the board posted the superintendent opening and put into place before any candidates were considered.

SDL is also a winning petitioner in the fair funding lawsuit which now could face an appeal from two Republican legislators. What would you do as a board member to ensure SDL is getting the funding it needs to succeed and what needs does the district have where funding should be allocated?

I have been a member of the Fair Funding POWER and PEAL groups and would continue to lobby … legislators to enact fully the fair funding formula that has been in place for several years.

Lastly, SDL started this academic year with a boundary change that moved over 1,000 students to different schools. How has that impacted the district community and what would you do as a board member to ensure the boundary change has positive implications moving forward?

The redistricting of the children and the schools to be attended had not been done for nearly 20 years. It was needed to have equitable class sizes across the district schools, especially in the elementary schools. The board had several meetings regarding the changes at least two years before any were made and did try to get parent feedback. I believe a two- to three-year grace period for children to continue with siblings who have only a year before the decision is implemented.

Robin Goodson

Age: 54

Occupation: Accounting clerk, incumbent school board president

Party: Democrat

Biography: Robin Goodson, 54 of Lancaster Township, employed for 30 years in the human services field for the County of Lancaster. Current role of the president of the Board of Directors for the School District of Lancaster.

I had the pleasure of serving my first term of four years and two as president; as well as participating in parent involvement for over 25 years. My six children and grandchildren who all attended SDL schools provided me access to the joy of serving in booster clubs, Parent Teacher Organizations, the first Equity and Inclusion Committee started by the district and volunteer opportunities as deemed necessary. Also to the district roles, I have taken on board positions in the local community with United Way, Girls on The Run, Lancaster Education Foundation and YWCA. I speak for inclusion and equitable ways for all.

In addition to the local positions, I also served on the state level as well, with the State Parent Advisory Committee ….. All positions are made to ensure all students receive an excellent and robust education as well as staff have adequate living wages with respectable treatment. I strongly believe in being inclusive and standing for the unrepresented and a voice for the misunderstood. Always remaining that responsive voice for our community.

SDL is currently in the midst of a superintendent search that has provoked quite a bit of input from the community. What should have been done differently, if anything, to ensure the best candidate for the district is picked?

The district is by far one of the most unique districts in the county of Lancaster. Looking for the best match for our district; we used a process that brought out the best outcome for our students and staff. The process was to ensure the best candidate for the district.

SDL is also a winning petitioner in the fair funding lawsuit which now could face an appeal from two Republican legislators. What would you do as a board member to ensure SDL is getting the funding it needs to succeed and what needs does the district have where funding should be allocated?

This was a definite win for the districts as well as taxpayers. We need to keep encouraging legislators. We can't afford to wait; we need it now.

Lastly, SDL started this academic year with a boundary change that moved over 1,000 students to different schools. How has that impacted the district community and what would you do as a board member to ensure the boundary change has positive implications moving forward?

The boundaries haven't been done in 30 years, which brought change to many communities; the changes that were the most impacted were class sizes in buildings which were needed for student outcomes to be successful.

Molly Henderson

Age: 69

Occupation: Retired, former county commissioner, incumbent board member

Party: Democrat (cross-filed), incumbent board member

Biography: As a resident of the School District of Lancaster for over 40 years and a parent of two children who attended the district, I see the value of this special institution in our community. Through a wide range of experience and education I bring knowledge that is applicable to the board. I am retired and enjoy devoting time to the District in my current role on the Board of School Directors.

My first teaching position was at an urban high school in Hampton, Virginia, where I taught ninth and 10th graders. Following additional education, I taught patients and families at Lancaster General Hospital in direct respiratory care as a registered respiratory therapist. My teaching career continued at Millersville University where I was a classroom teacher and supervised elementary education student teachers in the field. Following that I served as director of public health for the City of Lancaster. There, in addition to many other duties, I developed the popular and sometimes frightening restaurant/grocery store reviews. My community service in our area has brought me into contact with the YWCA, League of Women Voters, American Red Cross and Girl Scouts.

SDL is currently in the midst of a superintendent search that has provoked quite a bit of input from the community. What should have been done differently, if anything, to ensure the best candidate for the district is picked?

The board of directors has pursued a careful and ordered process to find an excellent superintendent. The great degree of community input sought and received is a positive to that process.

SDL is also a winning petitioner in the fair funding lawsuit which now could face an appeal from two Republican legislators. What would you do as a board member to ensure SDL is getting the funding it needs to succeed and what needs does the district have where funding should be allocated?

This long overdue court finding is a victory for students and taxpayers in Pennsylvania’s urban and rural districts, which have many needs. Successful implementation of the decision will require good faith action by the state Legislature and we must all keep the pressure on our legislators to ensure that happens.

Lastly, SDL started this academic year with a boundary change that moved over 1,000 students to different schools. How has that impacted the district community and what would you do as a board member to ensure the boundary change has positive implications moving forward?

Change requires adjustments and after almost a school year the shift appears successful. Class sizes are now better balanced for students and teachers. While some students changed schools, the importance of neighborhood schools has been maintained.

Katrina Timberlake Holmes

Age: 37

Occupation: Administrative assistant for Martin CFS, senior representative with Primerica

Party: Democrat

Biography: My husband, myself, and our three children Luis, Amari and Keyaura moved to Lancaster in September 2010 and have been here since. When we moved here my oldest son was in first grade at the former Buchanan Elementary School and I knew right away that I was going to be an involved parent. The Parent Teacher Organization and staff welcomed me in and I have been volunteering in the district since. Some of the areas I have served in are Parent Teacher Organization at former Buchanan Elementary School and Wheatland Middle School, Parent Advisory Council and Parent Advisory Council leadership team at the high school, District Parent Advisory Council representative for the campus, high school Boys’ Basketball Booster Club, and the Equity Steering Committee in the district. Some of those roles are from the past and some are current. At the city level I am a part of the Human Relations Commission Advisory Council where we plan and attend events to get the word out about resources available to fight discrimination. On a personal level, I help run a free basketball program called CJ’s Hoop for Hope every summer that is open to anyone in grades three through 12. More recently, my family and I have started taking students to colleges to see sporting events and get college tours and currently I am collaborating with the district on a mental health project. It is safe to say that I am for this city and the families in it.

So why do I want to be on the school board? Much of the work I do only impacts the people in my immediate vicinity but I see areas of need everywhere. I want to be in a place where I can help make a lasting impact in the lives of many and be an advocate for all. I have a saying “don’t bring a problem to the table without a solution or at least ideas to get to a solution.” Well I can’t do either on the sidelines so I have decided to be a part of the discussion and that next step is the school board.

As you can see, I have been committed to the wellbeing of the children and families of this community since I moved to Lancaster 12 years ago. I want what is best for everyone inside the schools and out. I truly believe that if we work together, community and schools, we can make a positive, equitable, and exceptional school experience for everyone.

SDL is currently in the midst of a superintendent search that has provoked quite a bit of input from the community. What should have been done differently, if anything, to ensure the best candidate for the district is picked?

I think the board is doing what they believe is in the best interest of the children. The only thing I would have done differently is not release the name of the potential candidate until public comment had been heard. This would have allowed for any changes to be made if more information needed to be gathered.

SDL is also a winning petitioner in the fair funding lawsuit which now could face an appeal from two Republican legislators. What would you do as a board member to ensure SDL is getting the funding it needs to succeed and what needs does the district have where funding should be allocated?

In the past I have spoken about the need for more funding in the district. I will continue to speak up for it, call senators' offices, and march until our students receive what is needed for an exceptional learning experience. In my opinion, we could use the funding for more teachers and aides, more support for special needs students and more Councilors and in school therapists.

Lastly, SDL started this academic year with a boundary change that moved over 1,000 students to different schools. How has that impacted the district community and what would you do as a board member to ensure the boundary change has positive implications moving forward?

Much like anything there are positives and there are negatives. With time and patience I think everything will work itself out. To keep things positive moving forward, I will do what I have been doing to bring opportunities to the kids and resources to families. The community will tell us what they need, all we have to do is listen.

Angelic F. Mallory

Age: 43

Occupation: Records specialist and notary

Party: Republican, cross-filed and running only on the Democratic ticket

Biography: Angelic was born in York County, Pennsylvania, and relocated to Lancaster city in 2018. She has worked as a therapist assistant for AMIkids located in Morganton, North Carolina, (a provider of family functional therapy for children on juvenile probation) and a family resource specialist through Justice Works of Lancaster County. She has been a record specialist with East Lampeter Township Police Department for the past five years, and is an actively commissioned notary public for the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. Angelic has four children currently attending SDL, ranging from second and third graders at Price Elementary, a sixth grader at Hazel-Jackson Middle School, and a senior who is graduating in May from La Academia Charter School.

Angelic has had a variety of exposure to several different types of education throughout the school district, in addition to her own educational experience attending a traditional “brick and mortar” elementary middle, and high school, followed by attending college online and obtaining her bachelor of science in human services management in 2015. She has spent the past 12 years advocating for the special needs of children in York and Lancaster counties, both professionally and with her own children, working with teachers and community resources to align services and participate in the planning of IEP’s and 504 Plans for various needs, ranging from neurological, social-emotional, cognitive and physical developmental delays.

SDL is currently in the midst of a superintendent search that has provoked quite a bit of input from the community. What should have been done differently, if anything, to ensure the best candidate for the district is picked?

There should have been better communication between all of the board members, and information that was needed to be reviewed should have been given adequate time to be reviewed. Many members of the board were provided data within the last 24 hours before the vote, which was not adequate time to review such an extensive amount of input from the community. The district spent a considerable amount of money, time and resources in collecting this information, and the way it was abruptly handled showed little regard for that. It would also have benefited the board to be prepared to be transparent with the deciding factors when they chose their candidate, since their choice was not the candidate that was chosen by the majority of the survey. The community within SDL has felt as though their voices have not been heard for quite some time, and this only served to fuel that tension and distrust.

SDL is also a winning petitioner in the fair funding lawsuit which now could face an appeal from two Republican legislators. What would you do as a board member to ensure SDL is getting the funding it needs to succeed and what needs does the district have where funding should be allocated?

I am aware of at least one advocacy group, POWER Interfaith Lancaster County, that is traveling to schools throughout SDL and attending Parent Teacher Organization and Parent Advisory Council meetings to encourage advocacy and communication with local and state legislators to move for development of plans to move forward with planning and implementation of new funding laws. This group will be meeting with the district Parent Advocacy Council in May. Because there are so many areas of need, ranging from building safety and security to staff shortages in special needs classrooms to social-emotional struggles of many students within the district, it would be recommended for legislators to walk through the different schools within the district to talk to teachers and students, and also meet with individuals within the district's leadership team. After seeing where the problem areas are, legislators should then go to surrounding school districts that are having more success in those areas and see where their district funding is being allocated to produce those results.

Lastly, SDL started this academic year with a boundary change that moved over 1,000 students to different schools. How has that impacted the district community and what would you do as a board member to ensure the boundary change has positive implications moving forward?

I have heard concerns both from staff and students regarding this issue. There were children placed together that would have been better placed in different classrooms, and it made for a struggle through the first part of the year. Now that teachers are aware of the concerns, they can better assign the children in ways that will help with classroom behaviors. I am not sure if this was a lack of communication or a result of the sudden changes that the children experienced. My own children expressed frustration and sadness over the loss of friends and how they miss them. While unavoidable, it has tested the childrens' resiliency at a time when school is just beginning to return to normalcy. Moving forward, the new buildings should be planned in a way that accommodates the forecasted growth of the district. In addition, possible alternative forms of transportation within the community or organized walking lines could be considered to offset the zoning problems in the future.

Kareena Rios

Age: 31

Occupation: Constituent services advisor in the District Office of State Representative Ismail Smith-Wade-El, incumbent school board vice president

Party: Democrat

Biography: Kareena Rios is a Lancaster city native, J.P. McCaskey alumnus, Boricua and mother of two young children who attend school in SDL. She is a constituent services advisor in the District Office of State Representative Ismail Smith- Wade- El. Currently serving as vice president; she is seeking re-election to the school board to maintain the momentum around the district’s equity work, follow through with necessary facilities upgrades, and ensure the new superintendent will have all the appropriate tools to lead the district successfully. As a believer of the power of public education she continues to collaborate with other members of the board to advocate for fair funding in the commonwealth and address inequities within the school system, improve district communications and to support programs that prepare all SDOL students for higher education and the workforce. She is honored to give back to the district that helped mold her into the person she is today. The School District of Lancaster is my home and it’s my honor to serve my community.

SDL is currently in the midst of a superintendent search that has provoked quite a bit of input from the community. What should have been done differently, if anything, to ensure the best candidate for the district is picked?

All current board members have done everything within our collective power to ensure the selection of a superintendent of schools that meets the current needs of our district and can grow with our community into the future – improving outcomes for all students as our guiding light. We have intentionally engaged the community throughout this ongoing process.

SDL is also a winning petitioner in the fair funding lawsuit which now could face an appeal from two Republican legislators. What would you do as a board member to ensure SDL is getting the funding it needs to succeed and what needs does the district have where funding should be allocated?

Now that the court decision on fair funding is here and we know we won – I think it’s important the community understands it’s going to take all of us to put pressure on the Senate and House of Representatives in Harrisburg to do the right thing and fund our schools adequately. As an advocate for public education I will continue to ask my local legislators to support legislation around charter school funding reform and always be sure to make them aware of the needs in SDL.

Lastly, SDL started this academic year with a boundary change that moved over 1,000 students to different schools. How has that impacted the district community and what would you do as a board member to ensure the boundary change has positive implications moving forward?

The boundary change has already had a positive impact on our school community. I have walked through schools that for years had been struggling with overcrowding and now during this school year the class sizes are visibly more balanced. Any changes to boundaries going forward will not require current enrolled students to change schools.

Sobeida Rosa

Age: 25

Occupation: Communications manager at Touchstone Foundation

Party: Democrat

Biography: Sobeida Rosa is a lifelong local of Lancaster and former student of the School District of Lancaster. She attended Burrowes Elementary, Hazel Jackson Middle School and J.P. McCaskey High School. After her time at SDL she pursued bachelor’s degrees in journalism and Spanish at Ithaca College. Her passion for social justice has led her to build a career in the nonprofit sector, helping to build up her community.

Although this is her first time running for public office she is an active member of the Lancaster community. She is the co-founder of the Lancaster Changemakers Collective, a group that aims to empower people in Lancaster to properly advocate for themselves. In 2021, she was recognized by YWCA Lancaster as a Woman of Achievement for her work with the Lancaster Changemakers Collective.

SDL is currently in the midst of a superintendent search that has provoked quite a bit of input from the community. What should have been done differently, if anything, to ensure the best candidate for the district is picked?

Finding a superintendent that fits the role of what both students and staff are looking for is instrumental to the success of a functional district. I believe that the current school board has done the best during this process given the circumstances.

SDL is also a winning petitioner in the fair funding lawsuit which now could face an appeal from two Republican legislators. What would you do as a board member to ensure SDL is getting the funding it needs to succeed and what needs does the district have where funding should be allocated?

With additional funds from the lawsuit the school district should focus on strengthening and expanding the current services available to students including: interpretation and translation services, transportation, extracurricular activities, after school programs, childcare for students and staff, adequate school supplies and textbooks.

Lastly, SDL started this academic year with a boundary change that moved over 1,000 students to different schools. How has that impacted the district community and what would you do as a board member to ensure the boundary change has positive implications moving forward?

Making sure that students and their families in the affected areas are given adequate space to express their needs due to the change is critical. Moving forward, hopefully there can also be space where we can creatively think of solutions to meet any needs.