The former McGinness Airport in Columbia and its two-grass strip runways are poised to be remade as a business park in the next 24 months with a drone research center as its likely first tenant.

The Commonwealth Financing Authority this week approved a $3.3 million grant and $5 million loan for the development of McGinness Innovation Park at the former airport off Manor Street south of the Columbia Borough Fire Department.

“This is the key piece of the puzzle, so to speak,” Mark Stivers, Columbia Borough manager, said of the state award. “This has been the goal from the very beginning. In order to make this viable, we need the grant money to help offset the cost per acre to get this shovel ready.”

The award through Pennsylvania Business in Our Sites was given to the Economic Development Company of Lancaster County, which is partnering with Columbia on the plan to remake the last large tract of developable land in the borough.

With the new funding secured, site work should begin early next year followed by the installation of streets as well as sewer and water lines, Stivers said. The planned first tenant, DR1Group, says it hopes to be operating on the site in two years.

“With available industrial land in Lancaster County already at scarce levels, the proposed project will open options for future economic development activity that otherwise may not have been able to identify available sites,” said Lyle Hosler, vice president of the Economic Development Company of Lancaster County.

“In addition, the funding approval from the Commonwealth Financing Authority was critical to help alleviate the heightened costs associated with redevelopment for this significant tract of land,” Hosler said.

Testing center for drones

The $8.3 million in state money caps the long-imagined dream for a borough-owned business park that was jump-started by interest from DR1Group, a nonprofit promoting the use of drone technology for unmanned flights.

Columbia had previously considered a plan to buy the 58 acres of land for a potential business park but dropped that idea five years ago because there wasn’t a clear idea about who would use it, Stivers explained.

But Stivers said the recent interest from DR1Group gave the borough enough of a concept to feel confident about reviving the dormant plans and spending $1.5 million in August 2021 to buy the property. About 18 acres at the southern end of the property would become a recreational park.

Todd Kishpaugh, a board member and one of the founders of DR1 Group, said the Columbia site is ideal because it actually has a runway that could be reworked for fixed-wing drone flights. In addition, it is close to major highways and urban centers while being just outside controlled airspace of commercial airports where there are more restrictions on the use of drones.

Kishpaugh, a retired military helicopter and airplane pilot who has worked in the commercial drone industry, said DR1Group expects to initially invest up to $5 million to set up a drone research and development center in the business park.

“Ultimately what we’d like it to be is an incubation site that draws other tech firms that are related to the robotics industry, not just unmanned air vehicles, but then other robotics industries,” Kishpaugh said.

Federal Aviation Administration rules have generally limited drones to flying within sight of the operator, but for Kishpaugh the real potential for commercial drones will be when they can be untethered from the drone pilot’s field of view.

The FAA “is developing policies and procedures about how unmanned aircraft could work with manned aircraft,” he said. “States that have successfully expanded have developed dedicated test centers that have been able to do advanced flight operations and demonstrate the capabilities that drones have, but which are not able to be used in a typical commercial environment. “

Kishpaugh says the Columbia site could operate in a similar way as the Northeast UAS Airspace Integration Research Alliance, a New York-based nonprofit that manages an FAA-designated drone test site at Griffiss International Airport.

While most drones would take off vertically, incorporating the former McGinness Airport runway would allow for the testing of fixed-wing drones that could be used to deliver packages or function as air taxis to ferry passengers, Kishpaugh said.

“The main goal is to get the research and development site up, but there’s the potential that it could play in to being one of the first advanced air mobility sites that would allow for vertical takeoff and landing of air taxis,” he said

Kishpaugh says DR1Group is currently building the team that is meant to include representatives from industry, academia and government. He said the group is seeking funding from a variety of public and private sources, an effort he says he is “pretty confident” will succeed.

“We know the need is there. So now it’s just finding the key players who share the same vision. We have a high confidence level, we just have to get it through the finish line,” he said.

Remaking George McGinness’ airport

The current plans for McGinness Innovation Park would be a modern second life for the low-tech airport developed and operated by one of Columbia’s most famous residents.

Born in 1915, George G. McGinness was a standout athlete at Columbia High School and the then-West Chester State College who began building an airport adjacent to his Manor Street home in his spare time after college. That effort, which was interrupted by his service in the U.S. Navy during World War II, was completed soon after he returned home from the war.

While overseeing the airport, McGinness also taught physical education at Franklin & Marshall College, where he coached the soccer, track, football, golf and swimming teams. He retired from F&M in 1979 after 36 years and was subsequently inducted into the college’s sports hall of fame as a coach. The McGinness Pool in F&M’s Kunkel Aquatic Center is named for him.

Closer to home, McGinness spent 36 years on Columbia Borough Council and eight years on the local school board. He was the onetime chairman of the Columbia Republican Committee, owner of “The Hut” roller skating rink, and a noted speaker on the topic of UFOs.

His namesake airport suffered a series of setbacks in the 1990s, including a suspected arson fire in 1993 that destroyed two buildings and damaged some antique planes. In 1994 two airport buildings collapsed because of heavy snow, destroying seven planes. The damaged buildings weren’t rebuilt and while the airport continued some operations until around 2014, the last couple years only saw the occasional use by a military plane.

McGinness, who died in 2011 at the age of 96, remained passionately engaged in politics until nearly the end of his life. In 2002, while offering a comment about taxes at a borough council meeting, he was forcibly ejected by a police officer for exceeding the time limit for public comment. He served on the school board until 1997 and then ran unsuccessfully for a board seat in 2001 and then again in 2005 when he was 91.