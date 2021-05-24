Pictured on his Gnome trail with his 11-year-old companion, Riley, Richard Humphreys, a type 1 diabetic, is preparing for an upcoming six-week walk across the state to a diabetic camp in Ohio, raising money for Camp Ho Mita Koda as well as his Gnome Countryside. His walk will also mark the 100th anniversary of the creation of insulin on Thursday, April 22, 2021.
Stepping off on a 380 mile journey from Kirkwood to Newbury, Ohio, Richard Humphreys was surrounded by friends, family and supporters at the start of his journey. Humphreys is walking to Camp Ho Mita Koda to raise money and awareness for children living with Type I diabetes, the camp and his Gnome Countryside. The walk marks the 100th anniversary of the creation of insulin. Kirkwood, Lancaster County. Sunday May 16, 2021.
Richard Humphreys, a 78-year-old Kirkwood man who’s lived with Type 1 diabetes since age 14, left his home Sunday to embark on a 380-mile walk across the state to mark the 100th anniversary of the creation of insulin. Humphreys’ destination is Camp Ho Mita Koda, located 30 miles east of Cleveland.
For those interested in donating to the camp on behalf of Humphreys' journey, click here. (Note: In order for the donation to be credited to Humphreys' walk, please include a brief note or simply write “Gnome Man” in the provided space for the donation. Without a note, the funds will not be credited appropriately. All donations are fully tax deductible.)
Monday, May 24: Crossing the Susquehanna
After a day off on Sunday, Humphreys picked up his walk in Hershey and on a rainy Monday made his way to Harrisburg.
"It's a nice rain though," Humphreys said during a phone call.
Around 4:30 p.m., he was preparing to cross the Market Street Bridge to meet a friend at a nearby restaurant.
"My friend is bringing me some water repellent for my shoes," Humphreys said.
Humphreys also said he's already met some interesting people along the way, and he's having fun.
Saturday, May 22: 50-mile mark
Humphreys ended his first full week of his journey in Hershey. He passed Columbia, Florin and Bachmanville on his way to Hershey. Humphreys has hiked 54 miles so far on his walk and has 326 miles remaining to get to Camp Ho Mita Koda in Ohio.
Tuesday, May 18: 30-mile mark
Humphreys wrapped up his third day on the trail in Columbia. He's walked 30 miles total so far and his daily mileage is steadily increasing from five miles on May 16, to 11 miles on May 17 to 14 miles on May 18. He has 350 miles remaining on his journey.
Sunday, May 16: First steps
Friends and well-wishers gathered at Humphreys' Kirkwood home as he departed for Ohio. See a video and a photo collection below of his departure.
Richard Humphreys sounds a conch as he marks the begining of his journey. Humphreys is walking to Camp Ho Mita Koda to raise money and awareness for children living with Type I diabetes, the camp and his Gnome Countryside. The walk marks the 100th anniversary of the creation of insulin. Kirkwood, Lancaster County. Sunday May 16, 2021.
Richard Humphreys address the crowd that gathered to see him off as he steped off on a 380 mile journey from Kirkwood to Newbury, Ohio, Richard Humphreys was surrounded by friends, family and supporters at the start of his journey. Humphreys is walking to Camp Ho Mita Koda to raise money and awareness for children living with Type I diabetes, the camp and his Gnome Countryside. The walk marks the 100th anniversary of the creation of insulin. Kirkwood, Lancaster County. Sunday May 16, 2021.
Richard Humphreys starts his 380-mile walk to mark the 100th anniversary of insulin [photos]
Richard Humphreys – a type 1 diabetic – is departing on a six-week, 380-mile walk across the state to a diabetic camp in Ohio to raise money for Camp Ho Mita Koda as well as his Gnome Countryside trail and to mark the 100th anniversary of the creation of insulin.
Robert Devonshire Jr. | LNP Correspondent
Pre-departure
Humphreys spoke with LNP | LancasterOnline before his departure to explain the mission behind his journey to Ohio. Read more in the story linked below, and see a video of Humphreys at his Kirkwood home below.