Richard Humphreys, a 78-year-old Kirkwood man who’s lived with Type 1 diabetes since age 14, left his home Sunday to embark on a 380-mile walk across the state to mark the 100th anniversary of the creation of insulin. Humphreys’ destination is Camp Ho Mita Koda, located 30 miles east of Cleveland.

Monday, May 24: Crossing the Susquehanna

After a day off on Sunday, Humphreys picked up his walk in Hershey and on a rainy Monday made his way to Harrisburg.

"It's a nice rain though," Humphreys said during a phone call.

Around 4:30 p.m., he was preparing to cross the Market Street Bridge to meet a friend at a nearby restaurant.

"My friend is bringing me some water repellent for my shoes," Humphreys said.

Humphreys also said he's already met some interesting people along the way, and he's having fun.

Saturday, May 22: 50-mile mark

Humphreys ended his first full week of his journey in Hershey. He passed Columbia, Florin and Bachmanville on his way to Hershey. Humphreys has hiked 54 miles so far on his walk and has 326 miles remaining to get to Camp Ho Mita Koda in Ohio.

Tuesday, May 18: 30-mile mark

Humphreys wrapped up his third day on the trail in Columbia. He's walked 30 miles total so far and his daily mileage is steadily increasing from five miles on May 16, to 11 miles on May 17 to 14 miles on May 18. He has 350 miles remaining on his journey.

Sunday, May 16: First steps

Friends and well-wishers gathered at Humphreys' Kirkwood home as he departed for Ohio. See a video and a photo collection below of his departure.

Pre-departure

Humphreys spoke with LNP | LancasterOnline before his departure to explain the mission behind his journey to Ohio.