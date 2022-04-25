Crews searched for a kayaker that went missing along the Conestoga River in Upper Leacock Township on Sunday night.

Crews responded to the area at around 9:26 p.m. Sunday, WGAL reports. No other details about the kayaker or the circumstances surrounding the situation were made clear in the report.

The Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency (PEMA) told the news agency that the 76-year-old kayaker was last heard from at approximately 3 p.m. Sunday.

Boats and helicopters assisted with the search Sunday night, according to WGAL's report.

Search crews are back on the river Monday morning to resume the search.