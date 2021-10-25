An East Earl man died after colliding with a truck in Caernarvon Township on Friday morning, according to state police.

The 75-year-old man, whose name has not been released by authorities, was traveling south along North Red School Road and turned left into oncoming traffic on Main Street (Route 23), southwest of New Morgan near the Berks County line, at 8:49 a.m., police said in a news release. An oncoming Ford truck, traveling west along Main Street, attempted to swerve into the opposite lane to avoid the man, but collided with the man’s car.

The force of the collision pushed the man’s 2017 Chevrolet Sonic backwards, causing it to strike a utility pole before ultimately coming to a rest in the eastbound lane of Main Street. The Ford spun until it struck an embankment and a road sign at the corner of the intersection, finally stopping in the grass off the coroner of the road.

The man, who later died of his injuries, was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, police said.

Attempts to reach Lancaster County Coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni were not immediately successful.

The 16-year-old male driver of the Ford was uninjured, but was transported to Ephrata Community Hospital for evaluation.

Lancaster state police are investigating the crash.