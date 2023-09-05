A 74-year-old man died after a vehicle struck him on Pitney Road in East Lampeter Township on Saturday night.

Tar Pee Tu, of Charles Road, Lancaster, was struck in the southbound lane of Pitney Road, just south of the HACC entrance on Millenium Drive, around 11:13 p.m. Saturday, according to investigators.

Tu was transported to a hospital where he later died of multiple traumatic injuries. Lancaster County Coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni ruled his death accidental.

East Lampeter Township police said Luis Petrilli-Rivera, 34, of Lancaster, drove the gray 2009 Acura TSX that struck Tu. No charges are pending, but the incident is under investigation.