Editor's note: This article has been updated with information from Lancaster County Coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni.

A 73-year-old man was killed in a two-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle and a delivery van in Sadsbury Township on Tuesday afternoon, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

The crash occurred at around 1:30 p.m. at Mine Road and Smyrna Road after a stop sign violation, said Kelly Osborne, a spokesperson for the PSP. That intersection is about two miles southeast of the Route 30 interchange in Gap.

Police did not specify which vehicle committed the stop sign violation.

The motorcyclist, whose name has not been released to the public, was found unconscious when first responders arrived, according to a supervisor with Lancaster County Wide Communications.

The motorcyclist died Tuesday of multiple traumatic injuries, said Lancaster County Coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni. The man's death was ruled accidental.

Pennsylvania State Police is still investigating the crash, Osborne said. Roadways in the area were shut down Tuesday morning.