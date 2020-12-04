Lancaster County recorded 720 new coronavirus cases on Friday, shattering the previous high mark of 482 cases on Nov. 27.

Pennsylvania's 11,763 new cases also set a new record, eclipsing Thursday's tally of 11,406.

The new numbers from the state Department of Health bring the pandemic's total cases to 18,478 in Lancaster County and 398,600 statewide.

One in every 30 Lancaster County residents has contracted COVID-19 since the pandemic began. The figure is one in 32 statewide.

Pennsylvania reported 169 new deaths Friday, bringing the pandemic's total to 11,113. It was the fourth day in a row in which the number of new deaths has been between 150 and 200.

In Lancaster County, the coroner has reported 23 deaths since Monday, bringing the pandemic's total here to 525.

There were 5,071 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Pennsylvania, up from 4,405 on Monday. Of that total, 140 were at either Lancaster General or WellSpan Ephrata hospitals in Lancaster County, according to information on their websites, up from 124 on Monday.