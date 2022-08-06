Amber Hogan figured it was just another spam call when her phone lit up with an unrecognizable number on June 28.

For some reason, the East Lampeter Township woman decided to answer it.

The man on the other end of the line identified himself as an employee of the Department of Defense’s Korean War Disinterment Project. He said he was calling to tell her that forensic investigators had confirmed that a soldier’s remains were that of her great uncle, Donald Mylin Born, who grew up in Lancaster.

The identification was made, in part, by using a blood sample that Hogan’s grandmother, Betty Shue, donated in 1999 in hopes that it might help experts one day bring her brother home.

The call, Amber said, was bittersweet. The mystery was solved, but her grandmother didn’t live to see Born’s remains returned to his home; she died in 2012. The call to Hogan came the day before Shue’s birthday.

“I think for the family, it's a little bit of a closure,” Hogan said. “And that’s kind of fulfilling one of my grandma's final wishes. She always wanted to bring him home or to find him.”

Shue would be “excited and overjoyed, but I also think she would be more at peace with everything and that final closure. And there would probably be some tears,” said Hogan.

The military is returning Born’s remains from the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency Laboratories in Hawaii. He will be buried with military honors at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery in Lebanon County on Aug. 30.

“We are hoping for a big turnout. Our motto is, ‘The more the better.’ We want to just give this young man the honors and the respect that he's entitled to and owed,” Hogan said.

Chad Snyder, president of Charles F. Snyder Funeral Homes & Crematory, said while the funeral home has been involved in bringing home military members killed during war, a case such as Born’s is rare.

“It is definitely an honor that we are part of this,” he said.

Hogan said the family never forgot about Born. Hogan’s husband, David Hogan, is an Army veteran and would talk about Born with Shue, Amber Hogan said. At one point, David Hogan contacted U.S. Rep. Joseph Pitts for help and was able to get information on Born’s last known location.

“As crazy as this sounds, we are excited this has happened and that we can finally bring him home. It's a sad situation. But we're finally bringing him home. We're finally getting that last piece of the puzzle,” Amber Hogan said.

Born’s service

Hogan said her family knows little of Born. Shue was four year younger than Born and they did not grow up in the same house.

For a Sept. 9, 2009, article on missing servicemembers from Lancaster County, Shue recalled Born as “full of fun, and a teaser." She also recalled that he played the trumpet.

Predecessor publications of LNP|LancasterOnline reported that Born was a laborer when he joined the Army.

Records the military turned over to Hogan shed some more light on Born.

Born enlisted in Harrisburg on June 10, 1948, just five days after his 17th birthday. He finished the eighth grade and had been working as a metal buffer for three months for $37 a week, which supported his mother, Kathryne Shultz. The hazel-eyed youth stood 5’8-1/2” and weighed 171-1/2 pounds.

Born went through basic training at Fort Dix, New Jersey, and was stationed in Japan.

The Korean War started on June 25, 1950, and Born soon received orders to deploy to Korea for combat duty with Company G, 2nd Battalion, 19th Infantry Regiment, 24th Infantry Division.

He arrived in Korea on July 4, among the first troops to arrive.

Born arrived near the city of Chinju at the southern end of the Korean peninsula on July 28, 1950. It was a desperate period in the war. South Korean, American and allied forces operating under a United Nations mandate were bottled up at the southern tip of the peninsula, desperately fighting to hold back the North Korean invasion force.

Two days later, Born was dead.

The morning of July 30, the North Koreans maneuvered around 2nd Battalion positions and cut off the road north out of Chinju. Later that day, G Company crossed the Nam River; the goal was to prevent the enemy from reaching Chinju between the road and the river.

North Korean forces attacked G Company while the main body of North Korea's 6th Division launched a full offensive against other American positions.

“Pfc. Born was believed to have been killed west of Chinju on July 30, 1950, either while arriving on the field or during the subsequent fighting,” according to the historical account provided to Hogan. Records indicate he was probably shot by a rifle and hit by artillery.

During the early morning of July 31, G Company entered the new American defensive line at Chinju.

The 2nd Battalion was then ordered to move northeast. As G Company was preparing to do that, the enemy attacked. By noon on July 31, the entire 19th Regiment had left Chinju.

According to the defense department, during the course of the July 30-31 battle, the 19th Regiment lost nearly 600 men, including Born. Regiments have between 2,500 and 5,000 soldiers.

Born was officially declared missing a month later. On Dec. 31, 1953, the Army declared Born presumed dead.

An obligation

Remains that would turn out to be Born’s were recovered in a farmer’s field in January 1951 near Chinju, according to the Defense Department. They were designated “X-220 Masan” and were initially interred in the U.S. Military Cemetery in Masan, Korea, before being moved to the Central Identification Unit in Kokura, Japan.

Later, the remains of X-220 and all other unidentified Korean War remains were reburied at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu, often referred to as “the Punchbowl” as it lies inside a dormant volcano’s crater.

In March 2019, the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency disinterred X-220 and sent the remains to its laboratory at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam.

Scientists used anthropological analysis — measuring and weighing bones and estimating the height and race of the person they came from, among other things — along with circumstantial evidence and DNA to confirm Born’s identity, according to the Defense Department.

“When a service member takes their oath as an enlisted person or takes a commission in the military, they swear to protect and defend the United States and the Constitution. In doing that, they have an obligation to the military,” said Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency spokesman Sgt. 1st Class Sean Everette. “But the military also has an obligation to them: We as a country and the military owe it to those service members — and not just the service members, but also their family, to bring them home.”