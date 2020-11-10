A 70-year-old Columbia woman died after a two-vehicle crash on Monday morning, according to police.

Columbia Borough police said that Mary Germer died of her injuries at a local hospital after the crash that happened around 6:20 a.m. in the 100 block of Lancaster Avenue.

Germer was driving a green Dodge Caravan eastbound and was struck by a gray Honda Odyssey driven by a 28-year-old Columbia man.

Both were taken to the hospital, police said. Details on the man's injuries were not available as of Tuesday morning.

The Columbia Borough Police, the Regional County Crash Team and the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office are investigating the crash.

