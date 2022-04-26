Manheim Township police are investigating a crash that left a 70-year-old pedestrian with serious injuries.

The pedestrian, a man, was struck by a vehicle in the 1900 block of Oregon Pike in Manheim Township around 9:21 p.m. April 21, police said in a news release.

The man, a Manheim Township resident, suffered serious injuries and was transported to Lancaster General Hospital where he remains hospitalized, said Sgt. Barry Waltz.

Police said the striking vehicle remained at the scene.

The department's crash reconstruction team was called to the scene to document the collision. No determinations as to if any charges will be filed will be made until that investigation is completed, Waltz said.

Investigators are now asking anyone who may have witnessed the crash to call police at 717-569-6401 or submit an anonymous tip through CrimeWatch.