High temperatures have caused more deaths than all other weather events in the last several years, according to the American Red Cross. The summer solstice on Sunday, June 20, is widely accepted as the actual start of summer. Temperatures will continue to rise and pose a health risk to some. As temperatures are on the rise, here a few tips to stay cool and safe, according to The Red Cross.

Always check the weather before going out



The simple act of being aware of the anticipated temperatures will help you to stay safe because you can now be prepared.

The Red Cross advises keeping up with the latest weather forecasts, especially any heat warnings or advisories, from organizations like the National Weather Service. Also be aware of the heat index, the temperature your body feels under the combined effects of heat and humidity.

Stay hydrated

Staying hydrated helps prevent overheating. Drink lots of fluids throughout the day, even if you don't feel thirsty, and avoid drinks with alcohol or caffeine. The Red Cross also suggests eating smaller, more frequent meals throughout the day.

Slow down



If temperatures are expected to be high, take a break and stay indoors. Also, avoid strenuous exercise during the hottest part of the day and try to get it done earlier in the morning or later in the evening when it's cooler outside.



Dress smart



Wear loose-fitting, lightweight, light-colored clothing, preferably made with breathable fabric. Avoid wearing dark colors as they absorb the sun's rays.

Stick together



If working outside, stick together. The Red Cross encourages having a buddy system and to take breaks often. Never leave children or pets alone in hot spaces like enclosed vehicles. If you don't have air conditioning, choose places you can go for relief from the heat during the warmest parts of the day like libraries, malls, schools or theaters.

Check on others The Red Cross encourages checking on family, friends and neighbors who don’t have air conditioning and may be alone. Make sure animals have plenty of cool water and shade, and make sure that they aren’t suffering from the heat.

Research and prepare Remember to be prepared and aware before you leave the house. Discuss safety precautions with members of your household and prepare an emergency plan for wherever you spend most of your time. Have a disaster kit ready in case of an emergency, such as a power outage. Learn basic first aid and safety protocols for treating heat-related illnesses.