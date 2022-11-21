Lancaster city’s historical commission approved plans for a seven-story apartment building at the corner of North Queen and Lemon streets at its meeting Monday night.

In a 4-1 vote, the commission agreed that the design for a proposed development at 347 N. Queen St. fits in the city’s historic district. Members recommended that City Council approve a certificate of appropriateness for the project.

The proposed 72-unit apartment building — a mix of studio and one-bedroom apartments with a retail space on the first floor — would replace an existing surface parking lot. Its developer relocated from New Jersey because of the project.

“We see tremendous potential in the city due to its strong economic base and growing household incomes,” said Matthew Richards, whose Bowery Development Co. is behind the project.

Plans call for 12 apartments on each of the top six floors of the building, plus a roof terrace. The ground floor would include a lobby for residents and a store or cafe at the corner of Lemon and North Queen. There are no current plans for any subsidized or income-restricted units in the development.

The project would include 18 parking spaces, some on the ground floor of the building and some behind it. Cars would enter the lot through a gated entrance on Lemon Street. Richards said other residents would use the nearby parking garage.

Commission members said they liked how the project would add housing units without demolishing any existing buildings in the historic area.

“With limited land and the pressures of development and housing, it’s important to maximize the use of vacant sites,” said commission member Steve Funk.

They discussed the height of the building compared to surrounding two- and three-story rowhouses but noted that there are other buildings of similar height on surrounding blocks. At 83 feet, the building comes in under the 150-foot maximum height in the central business zoning district, where it is located.

Chairman Christopher Peters, who cast the lone vote against the project, said his main issue was the overall size of the building compared to the surrounding homes on Lemon and North Queen streets.

“It would fit much better if it was five stories,” Peters said.

A neighbor on North Christian Street said that the building does not fit with the surrounding neighborhood, calling it generic and institutional. Brad Wolf pointed out that shops in nearby rowhomes on Queen Street helped revitalize downtown.

“People come to Lancaster for the old-world charm, not to look at buildings like this,” Wolf said.

Richards said that he initially set out to build a five-story building but additional units were needed to make the project financially feasible. Following the commission’s first review of the project in April, Richards’ group changed the exterior design of the project. The architect tried to mimic nearby rowhomes by using different colors of brick and breaks in the facade.

“We knew that being in the historical district would require us to be mindful of the surrounding neighborhood and the character of downtown,” Richards said.

Following the board’s approval, Richards will submit a land development plan to the city planning commission for approval. He hopes to begin construction on the project in early 2023 and start leasing apartments 15 months later.