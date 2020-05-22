Gov. Tom Wolf plans to announce today that more counties will move to “a different phase of the commonwealth’s reopening plan,” and a number of counties could be in position to move to from “yellow” to “green.”

Of the 37 counties that partially reopened by moving from “red” to “yellow” on May 8 and May 15, seven rural counties have had no new cases of coronavirus in the past 14 days, according to an LNP | LancasterOnline analysis of health department data.

They are Cameron, Forest, Jefferson, Montour, Potter, Tioga and Greene.

Governor eyes lifting of many more pandemic restrictions HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Some counties in Pennsylvania could see practically all of the state'…

Another 16 rural and western counties now in the yellow phase score at one-fifth or lower on Wolf’s key metric for moving from red to yellow: no more than 50 total new coronavirus cases per 100,000 population over 14 days.

That metric has made it challenging for the 18 remaining counties in lockdown to begin reopening, although some, including Lancaster, have defied the governor and declared their own move to the yellow phase. Those 18 counties, nearly all in the eastern part of the state, have more than half of Pennsylvania’s population.

And early this afternoon, Lancaster County Commissioner Josh Parsons, tweeted that Wolf will move Lancaster and other locked-down counties to yellow on Friday, June 5, despite their failure to so far reach the state's case metric for reopening.

Lancaster had 46 new coronavirus cases today and it’s score under Wolf’s metric stood at 114, or twice the level the governor has defined as safe for starting limited economic activity.

Wolf has made some exceptions to is requirement for a score of 50 or less.

More of Pennsylvania emerges from coronavirus shutdowns HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Residents of 12 more Pennsylvania counties were allowed to freely lea…

Of 12 counties that received Wolf’s approval last week to move from red to yellow today, three had scores above the threshold. Cumberland County, just west of Harrisburg, scored at 62 today. Scores are 58 in Adams County and 54 in Columbia County.

Two other counties moved from red to yellow earlier while their scores were above 50. Lycoming County’s score was 54 when it reopened May 8, and its score was 55 today. Clinton reopened at 52, and its score was 28 today.

Here are Friday’s scores for each of the 18 counties that remained under Wolf’s stay-at-home order today, and where they scored on Wolf’s metric of no more than 50 total new coronavirus cases per 100,000 population over 14 days.

They are listed from closest to meeting the requirement to farthest:

Monroe: 57

Lebanon: 67

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Luzerne: 86

Schuylkill: 92

Pike: 95

Dauphin: 102

Lancaster: 113

Chester: 113

Lehigh: 128

Northampton: 148

Berks: 154

Franklin: 158

Montgomery: 160

Lackawanna: 161

Bucks: 161

Philadelphia: 169

Huntingdon: 235

Delaware: 243