7 North Plum Street houses still off limits a year after condemnation [Lancaster Watchdog]

Lancaster city is no closer to lifting condemnation orders on seven houses in the 500 block of North Plum Street a year after inspectors discovered long-standing structural problems and ordered about 20 residents to vacate.

The set of row houses, extending from 523 to 535 N. Plum St., just north of New Holland Avenue, sits behind temporary fencing the city erected in March to keep people out.

City housing inspectors on Aug. 8, 2019, ordered the houses off limits until the owners make repairs and provide professional monitoring of structural shifting.

The 2½-story, brick houses, built over 100 years ago, sit atop what engineers called “underground anomalies,” possibly from a naturally occurring bedrock fracture. Over the decades, the foundations of one or more of the houses began to shift, causing some basement floors to sink, walls to tilt and roofs to settle unevenly.

Four of the houses have minimal damage.

At the request of a property owner, the city hired Advoz, which provides mediation services, to facilitate a discussion among the owners. Over half of the owners participated in a virtual meeting July 23 with the mediator. A follow-up meeting may be scheduled.

The purpose of the meeting was for the owners to discuss the possibility of cooperatively addressing the underground abnormality that led to the condemnations, Jess King, chief of staff for Mayor Danene Sorace, said.

The properties are owned by homeowners and landlords with differing interests in what to do with their investments. The owners of 525 N. Plum St. sold their home in May to Red Rose Restore for $10,000, courthouse records show.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

“Two city staff attended for the beginning of the meeting to say what the city’s role was and the limited ways that we could assist,” King said. “Then it was really their meeting. It wasn’t something we were party to or know the outcomes of. We just wanted to help connect them.

“There’s very little, because it’s private property, that the city can do,” she said. “We’re paying the facilitator to keep the conversations going and hope that there can be solutions that come through the private property owners.”

Chris Fitz, director of strategic initiatives at Advoz, said the facilitator’s role was to assure that all who attended were heard.

“In this business, when there’s an interest in a second meeting, that’s a good sign,” Fitz said. “We are reaching out to the (property owners) who didn’t come.”

Notice any problems?

Email the Lancaster Watchdog at watchdog@lnpnews.com or go to LancasterOnline.com/watchdog and tell us about it. You can also send mail to Lancaster Watchdog at P.O. Box 1328, Lancaster, PA 17608-1328.