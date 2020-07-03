Seven more residents of Lancaster County nursing homes or similar facilities have died from COVID-19 in the past week, according to the county coroner’s office.

It reported Thursday that of 350 coronavirus deaths in the county, 296 were from nursing or personal care homes — up from 289 on June 25.

The nursing home tally includes 227 deaths at the facilities and 69 that happened after transfer to a hospital.

This is the sixth week that nursing home deaths have been in the single digits.

Some of the facilities are personal-care homes or continuing-care retirement communities that also have independent and assisted living offerings; the coroner’s data includes deaths from anywhere in the community.

Deaths that happened since the last report were as follows. Numbers in parentheses show how many nursing or personal-care beds the homes have and do not reflect any related assisted- or independent-living facilities, which in some cases are much larger.

— Lincoln Christian Home (63, personal): Six more deaths, total 10, or 16% of personal-care beds.

— Rose City Nursing & Rehabilitation Center (124, nursing): One more death, total 12, or 10% of nursing beds.

Screenshot of the #LancasterCounty #COVID19 dashboard based on info from the coroner. The very bottom shows deaths by date. Highest was 15 on April 22.Each of the last 10 days shows 0 or 1. https://t.co/cnmdVXVkHk pic.twitter.com/3kSlUGnlB4 — Heather Stauffer (@HStaufferLNP) July 2, 2020