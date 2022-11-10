Seven nonprofits based in Lancaster County will benefit from $1 million worth of state tax credits aimed at encouraging donations from the private sector.

The $1,046,000 in local awards from the Neighborhood Assistance Program, announced last week, is part of $36 million in tax credits supporting 213 initiatives statewide.

The program allows corporations who donate to qualifying nonprofits to receive tax credits worth 55% to 80% of their donation. The organizations receiving the donations must serve distressed areas and low-income populations.

Lancaster County nonprofits whose corporate donors received tax credits, and the amount that the donor received:

Spanish American Civic Association: $240,000 for rehabilitation of single-family homes and its Tec Centro workforce development, bilingual education and skills training center.

Tenfold: $180,000 for the Anne Barshinger Financial Empowerment Center, providing financial education and counseling as well as eviction prevention services; $176,000 for the SoWe Initiative, providing support for existing and potential homeowners and affordable housing in the southwest neighborhood of Lancaster city.

HDC MidAtlantic: $172,500 for affordable housing units located near the former St. Joseph Hospital.

YWCA: $138,750 for a stretcher-sized elevator that is compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

ASSETS: $90,000 to provide support services for its mission of alleviating poverty through entrepreneurship, particularly among women and people of color.

Woodcrest Retreat, Ephrata: $37,500 for a playground, inground trampoline and other recreation areas at the Christian-focused campground.

Bench Mark Program: $11,250 for fitness-based mentoring for young men and women ages 13 to 24 who endured high levels of adverse childhood experiences.

In addition to the recipients based in Lancaster County, Central Pennsylvania Food Bank, Harrisburg, received $2,553,233 for use in 27 counties including Lancaster, and YMCA of the Roses received $18,750, which will be used in York and Lancaster counties.