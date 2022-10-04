Reader Douglas Zecher considers a pair of buildings at the intersection of Manheim Pike and Plaza Boulevard to be a “true eyesore.” One is an abandoned gas station and the other is a former Fulton Bank, which shoppers pass as they head toward Park City Center.

Zecher said unkempt buildings are one of his pet peeves, so he reached out to the Watchdog to learn if there are any plans to fix up the intersection’s southern quadrant.

Plans have actually been ready for two years, but the work has been delayed a few times. The two buildings will be torn down to make room for a 7-Eleven, Manheim Township Manager Rick Kane said. There isn’t a completion date set in stone, he said, as the company pushed back its project timeline, but it’s still on the horizon.

At the beginning of the year, the company expected to open its new store by November with construction slated to begin in May. Highview Commercial, the company developing the property, secured approval from the township for the convenience store in 2020.

It’s been over a decade since either of the buildings have been in use. The gas station used to be a Tom’s Mobil gas station and mini-mart that closed in 2005, according to previous LNP | LancasterOnline reporting, and the Fulton Bank closed in 2011.

Manheim Township’s 7-Eleven will be the fifth in the county with others in Brecknock Township, East Lampeter Township, East Cocalico Township and East Hempfield Township.