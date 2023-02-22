A developer’s bid to build the county’s fifth 7-Eleven at Plaza Boulevard and Manheim Pike is so far behind schedule that the project approvals it received from Manheim Township have expired.

In December 2020, Highview Commercial LLC bought the long-vacant 2.2-acre parcel, which formerly held a Tom’s Mobil gas station and a Fulton Bank branch, for $1.55 million. The businesses closed more than a decade ago.

The New Jersey-based developer initially planned to open the 7-Eleven in November 2022, but construction has yet to begin.

Dave Gunia, Highview’s director of development, said the company is waiting for the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation to grant a highway occupancy permit to connect an access road to Manheim Pike. PennDOT typically issues permits within 30 days.

Due to ongoing delays, zoning approvals for the project have expired, said Manheim Township Manager Rick Kane. After acquiring the highway occupancy permit from PennDOT, the developer must obtain new approvals from the zoning hearing board.

Kane said it could be several months before the developer has the necessary permits and approvals to break ground.

In the fall, an LNP | LancasterOnline reader noted the vacant buildings were a “true eyesore” along Manheim Pike.

A 2012 study by the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania showed vacant land negatively impacts community well-being and physical health, including raising concerns over crime and safety.

According to LNP archives, copper piping was stolen from one of the vacant buildings in September 2013.

Lisa Douglas, the township’s director of planning and zoning, said there have been no environmental concerns at the location.