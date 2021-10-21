A 69-year-old woman was seriously injured after she was struck by a Boyo student transport van on Wednesday in Ephrata, according to Ephrata police.

The woman was crossing North State Street at the intersection of Pine Street in the crosswalk when the van hit her at 4:57 p.m., police said. No students were in the van at the time.

The woman was taken to Lancaster General Hospital for serious injuries, police said.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the crash to call officer Robert Wolpert at 717-738-9200 ext. 273.