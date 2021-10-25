The 69-year-old woman who was hit by a van on Wednesday in Ephrata died on Friday, according to Ephrata police.

The woman was identified as Judith M. Breger, of Ephrata, according to police.

She was hit by a Boyo Transportation Services van while she was crossing North State Street near Pine Street at 4:57 p.m., police said. No students were on the van at the time.

As of Monday morning, no charges have been filed.

Police ask that anyone who witnessed the crash to call officer Robert Wolpert at 717-738-9200 ext. 273.