Lebanon VA Medical Center has tested 580 veterans for COVID-19 and 65 of them were found to have the virus, according to Veterans Administration spokesman Douglas Etter.

He said in an email Monday that the center has had one COVID-19 death, and that 22 employees have also tested positive.

"In accordance with CDC guidelines and the employees’ clinical status, the individuals are currently in-home isolation, mitigating further risk of transmission to other patients and staff," he wrote. "Due to privacy concerns, we cannot provide additional information."

Lebanon VA Medical Center serves a nine-county area in South Central Pennsylvania covering Adams, Berks, Cumberland, Dauphin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry, Schuylkill and York counties. It also oversees community clinics located in Lancaster, Mechanicsburg, Pottsville, Wyomissing, York and Fort Indiantown Gap.

Industry publication Becker's Hospital Review reported Monday that 2,259 health care staff with the Department of Veterans Affairs had tested positive for COVID-19 at facilities across the nation as of May 1, and 23 had died.