Lancaster County Prison is in the midst of a COVID-19 outbreak as 63 inmates have tested positive for the virus since Sunday.

“This is just rearing its ugly head again,” Warden Cheryl Steberger said after a county Prison Board meeting morning, where prison officials provided updated case numbers.

None of the people who tested positive have experienced any severe symptoms, said Deputy Warden for Inmate Services Joe Shiffer. said. Most are asymptomatic, and no one has required hospitalization, he said.

The outbreak is only so far among the incarcerated population, prison officials said, but last year positive cases among staff tended to trail those from the jailed population.

Steberger also said she has reimplemented mitigation measures, like isolation housing units for the prison population that’s tested positive and universal mask-wearing. The prison also paused all visitation and programming for the jailed population, like education classes.

The spike has also put even more pressure on a major shortage of correctional officers, Steberger said. Currently, the prison is running with 167 correctional officers, 62 fewer than budgeted.

“We're getting it done and we're going to continue to get it done, but we can't continue to get it done at this pace,” Steberger said at the meeting.

Since Sunday, the state has reported 545 new COVID-19 cases in Lancaster County. In the last two days, positive cases climbed past 100. Tuesday’s count reached 139, and on Wednesday the state reported 154 cases.

This story will be updated.