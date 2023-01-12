Millersville University and Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology are combating student hunger with the help of $60,000 from the state.

The funds are part of $1 million in grants awarded to 28 state colleges and universities through the Pennsylvania Hunger-Free Campus initiative, which was created to build a coalition of colleges and universities focused on addressing hunger and other basic needs for their students. The funds for the initiative were included in the state’s 2022-23 budget.

Pennsylvania first lady Frances Wolf and state Department of Education Acting Secretary Eric Hagarty announced the initiative at MU in August 2022. MU received a $40,000 grant, and Thaddeus Stevens received a $20,000 grant, the state announced Wednesday.

“Food insecurity is a threat to student success on college campuses here in Pennsylvania and across the U.S.,” MU President Daniel A. Wubah said in a press release from the Aug. 4, 2022, announcement. “It has the potential to impact academics, wellness and behavior, which are factors that have bearing on student retention and graduation rates.”

Wubah said MU students can access the free Share Meals app to geolocate free meals at the university. He also said the school has worked with the university’s Campus Cupboard since 2012 to provide a food pantry for students.

How will the grants be used?

Jacob Marino, director of MU campus gathering space The Hub, on Thursday said it’s difficult keeping up with rising food prices and the high cost of specialty foods for students with allergies.

The grant “improves our ability to give food to students,” he said.

Marino said the $40,000 grant will be used to purchase food for and upgrade the food pantry and cafe located in The Hub at 121 N. George St. in Millersville. He said 1,200 pounds of food is distributed to students each month at The Hub, and 6,000 free meals have been served there since 2014.

During their August visit, Wolf and Hagarty stopped at The Hub.

“We know that students need access to healthy food to stay focused, learn, grow, and thrive,” Hagarty said at the August announcement of the initiative. “And yet, many postsecondary students face financial barriers to filling their most basic needs.”

Wolf said national studies estimate that one third of all post-secondary students are food insecure.

“I believe that this reality is absolutely unacceptable,” LNP | LancasterOnline reported she said in August. “I am proud to say that here in Pennsylvania, we are all refusing to accept that.”

Thaddeus Stevens will use its $20,000 grant to establish an on-campus food pantry that is accessible to all students in need, collect baseline food insecurity data, and increase awareness of available food security resources, a school spokesperson said in an email to LNP | LancasterOnline on Thursday.

“As a campus community we are very grateful for Governor and First Lady Wolf’s commitment and investment of resources to address student food security issues across the commonwealth,” Chris Metzler, vice president of student services, said in a statement sent to LNP | LancasterOnline on Thursday. “These funds will allow us to jumpstart our efforts to establish a food pantry and other food security resources to support students in need.

“We want students to be able to show up to our classrooms and labs focused and ready to learn – not hungry and worried about how they will access their next meal,” Metzler said.

Hunger-Free Campus designation

Colleges and universities must have a Pennsylvania Hunger-Free Campus designation to apply for grants through the initiative. The designation certification form is available here. Applications for the designation are accepted on a quarterly basis, with the next deadline being March 31.

The amounts awarded to colleges and universities are based on enrollment.

7,001 or more : Up to $60,000.

: Up to $60,000. 3,001 to 7,000 : Up to $40,000.

: Up to $40,000. 3,000 or less: Up to $20,000.

Enrollment at MU for the 2022 fall semester was 6,821. Thaddeus Stevens’ enrollment for the 2022 fall semester was 1,331. Enrollment figures for the 2023 spring semester at both schools won’t be available until at least Feb. 1, spokespeople at both schools said.

The 28 colleges and universities that received grants must use the funds by Dec. 31. Unused funds must be returned to the state Department of Education’s Office of Postsecondary and Higher Education.

The application period for 2024 Pennsylvania Hunger-Free Campus grants has not been announced, according to a spokesperson for the Office of Postsecondary and Higher Education.