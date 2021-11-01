A 60-year-old man died after a crash on Saturday, Oct. 30, on Route 222 North, according to East Cocalico Township police.

Reid Wilson, of Reading, was determined to be dead at the scene, police said. He was the only person in the sedan.

When officers arrived to the crash at mile marker 46.9 around 7:42 p.m., they saw Wilson's car "off the right side of the roadway in the grassy area," police said. The car was on its side.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call East Cocalico Township Police Officer Keith McCabe, at 717-336-1725.