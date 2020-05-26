Local coronavirus cases and hospitalizations increased. The county had its first death of a young adult. And two more townships reported their first deaths from COVID-19.

Here are 6 takeaways from the latest coronavirus data in Pennsylvania and Lancaster County:

1. Cases declined statewide in past week, but went up in Lancaster County

In the past seven days, there were 4,971 new coronavirus cases in Pennsylvania, according to the state health department. That’s down 12% from the 5,675 in the previous seven days, at the same time that the number of tests increased by 12%. The portion of positive tests declined from 10.6% in the prior week, to 8.5% in the past week.

But the opposite trend is occurring in Lancaster County.

There were 392 new coronavirus cases here in the past seven days. That’s up 32% from the 298 cases in the previous seven days. Tests increased too, but not as fast as cases. The number of tests was up only 11.8%. As a result, the portion of tests that were positive increased from 12% in the prior week to 14.2% in the past week.

2. Our “score” is getting worse under Wolf’s old formula

Before agreeing last week to partially reopen Lancaster and other Pennsylvania counties by moving them from "red" to "yellow" on June 5, Gov. Tom Wolf said he wouldn’t reopen a county that had more than 50 total new coronavirus cases per 100,000 population over the prior 14-day period.

That metric is less important now that testing and contact-tracing programs are ramping up, say Wolf and his health secretary, Dr. Rachel Levine. And that’s a good thing for those making the case that it’s safe to begin reopening Lancaster County’s economy.

Lancaster County’s score was 113 under the Wolf metric on Friday, or more than twice the Wolf formula’s limit, and it climbed to 126 Tuesday as the county recorded 89 new cases, its third-highest number since the crisis began.

3. LGH hospital cases increase slightly

One of the key health arguments for beginning to reopen the economy is that local hospitals have plenty of capacity to treat the sick, and adequate capacity continues to be the case.

But the number of patients at Lancaster General, the county’s largest hospital, has increased recently. There were 45 COVID-19 patients at LGH on May 15, when local officials declared their own move to “yellow.” It fell to 40 on on May 19 but was back up to 49 on Tuesday.

4. State confirms new COVID-19-related illness in children

While the vast majority of COVID-19 cases are in adults, Levine said Tuesday that there have been 17 potential cases of Multi-System Inflammatory Condition in children in Pennsylvania.

Nine of those cases were confirmed, six are under investigation and two were found to be negative. Treatment protocols are developing, Levine said, and researchers are working to learn more about the condition, which she described as similar to Kawaski disease, which can cause fever, rash and swelling and lead to heart disease.

5. Lancaster County has first death under age 50

Until last week, none of the county’s coronavirus victims were under at 50, and the vast majority were in their 80s and 90s. But according to data from the county’s coroner, Dr. Stephen Diamantoni, one recent victim was in their 20s, making them the youngest person to die of COVID-19 here so far.

6. Two more townships report cases

Strasburg Township and Upper Leacock Township have become the latest local communities to report their first coronavirus deaths. That means residents of 22 of the county’s 60 municipalities have lost residents to the virus.

The highest death totals are in Lancaster Township (118), Manheim Township (48) and Lititz (29). At the other end of the spectrum, nine local communities have had only one death each, and 38 communities have had no coronavirus deaths.