Six people were hospitalized after a trampoline collapsed in Manor Township on Saturday afternoon, according to a supervisor with Lancaster County-Wide Communications.

The trampoline collapsed in the 200 block of Donnerville Road, near Weaver and Habecker Church roads, at 12:26 p.m., the supervisor said.

Six people were transported to hospitals, though the supervisor was unsure of the extent of their injuries. A dispatch report stated at least one of the injuries was serious.

The supervisor was unsure if children were among the injured.

At least five ambulances were called to the scene, as well as several fire engines.