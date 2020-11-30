A six-hour police standoff that brought armored vehicles and a strong police presence to a residence near Quarryville ended Monday evening with a sought individual surrendering peacefully, state police said.

The standoff, which began at least by 11:30 a.m., ended about 5:25 p.m. at a home on Buck Road, near Oak Bottom Road, in East Drumore Township, just west of Quarryville.

A person was seen leaving the residence with troopers, but it was not immediately known if charges were being filed.

Police also did not immediately release the reason for the standoff.

At 3:55 p.m., police apparently deployed a device that created a loud bang and released smoke. A drone flew overhead.

At various times, police used a public-address speaker to broadcast to the sought individual.

Witnesses heard the police asking someone named Chris to come out.

At 5:17 p.m., police called for Chris to flash lights to let them know he was inside.

They then asked Chris to put his hands up and hold them away from himself. He was removed from the scene a short time later, a witness said.

Earlier in the afternoon, an employee at Hansen Chiropractic Center, 402 Buck Road, said authorities told them that no one could leave or enter The center is next door to the standoff scene.

"There's a lot of cops. Let's put it that way," the woman said when asked to describe the scene.

Fire police set up roadblocks and detours on multiple roads around the scene.