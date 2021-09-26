Six high school girls and two volunteer leaders remain hospitalized a week after a charter bus crashed off a Schuylkill County highway while traveling to LCBC’s Manheim campus, injuring more than 30 people, according to LCBC Senior Pastor David Ashcraft.

Most of the people injured in the crash are now home, but six high school freshmen and sophomores and two volunteer leaders remain hospitalized in Hershey, Danville and Allentown, Ashcraft said during a sermon Sunday morning. Ashcraft mentioned the students and leaders that remained hospitalized only by their first names.

Several of the girls remaining in the hospitals “are still in very serious condition,” he said.

“For many of these girls this will be a long, slow process of physical recovery and possibly even life-altering change,” Ashcraft said. “For all of them, the trauma will not soon go away.”

Ashcroft urged parishioners to continue praying for the complete physical and psychological recovery of the injured girls.

“Because of the nature of the accident there were a number of spinal injuries, internal injuries and many broken bones,” he said. “All of these girls and leaders and their families have been deeply traumatized. But they’re strong. They’re fighters.”

Adam Wright, the 37-year-old bus driver, of Lancaster, was expected to be released from the hospital as soon as the weekend, a representative with charter company Premiere #1 Limousine Service told LNP|LancasterOnline on Friday. Attempts to reach a Premiere #1 representative Sunday were not immediately successful.

The bus Wright was driving crashed off Route 25 in Frailey Township, about 47 miles north of Manheim, around 2:30 p.m. last Sunday while returning from a religious retreat in Glen Spey, New York, according to previous reporting. All 32 people aboard the bus were injured, being transported to local hospitals for treatment.

A state police crash investigation is ongoing. Attempts to reach a state police spokesperson Sunday were not immediately successful.

LCBC, which stands for “Lives Changed by Christ,” has created a Fall Retreat Bus Accident Support Fund to raise money for those impacted by the crash. Thousands of people have reached out to LCBC to offer to pray for the injured since the crash, Ashcraft said.

“We can’t stop praying and we can’t stop caring and helping now,” he said. “This is far from over.”