Six companies met Monday’s deadline to submit bids to review Lancaster city’s police department policies and procedures and make recommendations for changes to bring the department in line with law enforcement best practices.

The city committed to the review this summer amid protests following the police-custody death of George Floyd in Minnesota. The review will also help the department as it seeks accreditation from the Pennsylvania Chiefs of Police Association.

The bids, opened Monday, range from $35,000 to $99,450.

Submitting bids were: Daigle Law Group, $35,000; The Rodgers Group, $68,900; The CNA Corporation, $81,022; Best Best and Krieger, $85,000; Hill & Hill Consulting, $88,000 and Inspiration Digital, $99,450.

The city worked with Best Best and Krieger on a separate matter in 2017 under former Mayor Rick Gray; the firm was hired to challenge PPL Electric before the Federal Communications Commission on behalf of the city’s public-private broadband initiative.

Before the winning bid on the police review contract is chosen, the city’s solicitor will review the proposals to make sure they meet requirements spelled out in the request for proposals. The city has 60 days to decide which proposal to go with, but Patrick Hopkins, the city’s director of administrative services, said the city will likely have a decision in January.

Mayor Danene Sorace, along with the city’s solicitor and newly-appointed interim Chief John T. Bey, will select the winning proposal based on the lowest responsible bid, Hopkins said.

Among the criteria the bidders will be evaluated on are: ability to build trust among a diverse group of stakeholders; expertise in law related to diversity, equity and inclusion; and experience in credentialing.

According to the request for proposal, the city is looking for a consultant to “assure that the bureau’s policies and procedures reflect and express the city’s core values and priorities (quality, teamwork, respect and integrity), incorporate best accepted practices and are consistent with 21st century policing pillars, while providing clear direction to ensure that officers lawfully, effectively and ethically carry out their lawful enforcement responsibilities based on constitutional standards and standards that are necessary” for accreditation.

Pennsylvania has more than 1,100 law enforcement agencies, but just 126 are accredited, according to the association. In Lancaster County, East Lampeter, Lititz, Manheim Township, and the Northern Lancaster County Regional departments are accredited, along with Franklin & Marshall College’s public safety department.

The city will use $43,168 from a 2020 federal Byrne Justice Assistance Grant to help pay the cost.