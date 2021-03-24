School District of Lancaster on Tuesday announced it has whittled down the number of candidates for renaming two of its schools to three names each.

The school district’s 15-member renaming committee has chosen Leon “Buddy” Glover, Leroy T. Hopkins and Hazel Jackson as the finalists for Southeast Middle School, and Ruby Bridges, Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Rita Smith-Wade-El as the finalists for the new building replacing Buchanan Elementary School.

The committee did so following hours of public presentations Saturday on the top 10 names, which were unveiled earlier this month and picked from nearly 200 submissions for both schools.

Among the names that were not named finalists for Southeast were Olympian and 1938 McCaskey High School graduate Henry “Barney” Ewell and Lydia Hamilton Smith, a successful Black businesswoman in 19th century Lancaster.

Names left out for Buchanan include former President Barack Obama, Ewell, Hamilton Smith and West End Elementary School.

Instead, the committee went with Jackson, the first Black woman to teach in Lancaster; Glover, Lancaster’s first Black principal; Hopkins, a Lancaster historian and the only living candidate remaining; Smith-Wade-El, a former Millersville University professor and civil rights activist; Bridges, the first Black student to integrate an elementary school in the South; and the late Supreme Court Justice Ginsburg.

The committee now seeks feedback from the community through an online survey. To weigh in, and to watch Saturday’s live-streamed presentations, visit lanc.news/SDLFinalists.

Next, the finalists will be presented to the school board with a final vote expected in May.