This weekend, there are several ways to remember the lives lost during the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks, as well as celebrate first responders.

Events vary from wreath layings to special guest speakers to fireworks displays.

Here are six ways to commemorate the 20th anniversary of 9/11 in Lancaster County.

First responder recognition

Lancaster County commissioners will host a remembrance event in honor of lives lost during 9/11 attacks. Greg Noll, a Lancaster County resident who was part of the search rescue teams after the attack, will be the guest speaker. The commissioners will also recognize 52 first responders in Lancaster County who died in the line of duty. A wreath laying will follow.

More information: Lancaster County Public Safety Center, 101 Champ Blvd., Manheim | Friday, Sept. 10 | 11 a.m.

'Never Forget' cruise ride

Lancaster County residents will gather at Root's Market in Manheim to embark on a 22-mile drive to the American Legion in Ephrata. All proceeds will go to the Manheim Fire Company. Patriotic flags are welcomed.

More information: Root's Market, 705 Graystone Road, Manheim | Saturday, Sept. 11 | 10 a.m. | Cost: $5 or more per-person donation | Map | More info

Wreath laying

There will be a wreath laying ceremony in Mount Joy to mark the 20th anniversary of 9/11.

More information: Memorial Park, 101 Marietta Ave., Mount Joy | Saturday, Sept. 11 | 11 a.m.

Manheim Township memorial

The Manheim Township Historical Society will host a 9/11 memorial for those who lost their lives in the terrorist attack. Music, a rifle salute, a presentation of colors, and a moment of silence will take place. There will be several speakers, including Benton Webber, Manheim Township Historical Society president, Colonel Michael Angelo, B.G David E. Wood and Matt Stopa, the township's recreation and park planning director.

More information: Sept. 11 memorial site behind Manheim Township Public Library, 595 Granite Run Dr. | Saturday, Sept. 11 | 4 p.m. | More info

Rheems Community Day and Memorial

The Rheems Fire Department is hosting a community day and memorial event to remember lives lost. There will be food, games and live entertainment with a fireworks display at the end. Food trucks include Piper Belle's BBQ, Scoops, Fuego Latino and Auntie Anne's.

More information: Rheems Fire Department, 350 Anchor Road, Elizabethtown | Saturday, Sept. 11 | 5 p.m. | More info

Memorial Stair Climb

Firefighters from several states will take part in the 11th annual Lancaster 9-11 Memorial Stair Climb at Clipper Magazine Stadium. In 2020, there were 240 participants, according to the event's website. All proceeds go to the National Fallen Firefighter Foundation to support mental health services for the Fire Department of New York, and to programming to prevent line-of-duty deaths.

More information: Clipper Magazine Stadium, 650 N. Prince St., Lancaster | Sunday, Sept. 12 | Registration starts at 8 a.m. | More info