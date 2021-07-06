Improperly disposed fireworks led to an East Cocalico Township being displaced on Monday night, according to the Reamstown Fire Company.

Firefighters were dispatched to a two-story, single family residence in the first block of South Muddy Creek Road that had caught fire near a detached garage around 10:40 p.m., said Reamstown Fire Chief Scott Achey. Firefighters arrived to find the homeowner attempting to extinguish the blaze with a garden hose.

The fire continued to grow, consuming the two-car garage and laundry area and causing the home’s roof to cave into the second floor, Achey said. Two neighboring homes both sustained minor damage from melted siding and a cracked window as well.

“It was a pretty intense heat at the upper level,” Achey said.

The blaze wasn’t contained until just before midnight. Firefighters from eight different departments continued to work the scene until around 3:30 a.m.

“It was a long, hard battle for the volunteers,” Achey said.

Both homeowners and four guests were safely evacuated from the residence along with two cats. Achey said several fish in an aquarium inside the home were also still alive when firefighters left the scene. The family is now staying with relatives in the Denver area.

The home, valued between $400,000 and $450,000, is likely a total loss from fire, smoke and water damage, Achey said.

An initial investigation into the fire indicates that it began outside the building near the garage due to improperly discarded fireworks, Achey said.

“It was pretty cut and dry as to what started it,” he said.

A fire marshal has been notified of the blaze, though Achey was unsure if an investigation will take place due to certainty of the fire’s cause.