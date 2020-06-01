Gov. Tom Wolf extended the deadline to submit a mail ballot until June 9 in six Pennsylvania counties due to "recent civil disturbances, according to an executive order issued Monday.

Voters in Allegheny, Dauphin, Delaware, Erie, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties can submit their mail-in or absentee ballots up until June 9 at 5 p.m., giving a week extension to those counties facing additional challenges on the already-rescheduled election day.

Counties like Dauphin, Erie, Philadelphia and Allegheny, are experiencing another night of unrest in cities as demonstrators continue to protest the death of George Floyd, a black man who died after a Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck for more than eight minutes, according to charging documents. Delaware and Montgomery county officials have faced challenges distributing ballots, including Delaware still not mailing 400 ballots out to voters as of Monday, the Inquirer reported.

Although police brutality protests continue in Lancaster city for another night Monday, the protests have remained overall peaceful, with few exceptions including five arrests made and pepper sprayed deployed during a protest Sunday.

Voters who applied to vote by mail, but have not yet mailed their ballots, must deliver their ballot to the Lancaster County Board of Elections by 8 p.m. on Tuesday.

Wolf initially announced he would be extending the deadline, but did not disclose that this order was made for only these six counties. This caused some confusion, after multiple news outlets reported that the deadline was extended statewide.

His office soon issued a press release stating only those six counties had their deadline extended, which is the first time since 2012 when an absentee ballot deadline was extended due to Hurricane Sandy.

As of Monday afternoon, the Lancaster County Board of Elections received 48,938 ballots back of the 63,974 ballots issued to voters, or a little more than 76%, said Randall Wenger, the chief clerk and registrar for the Board of Elections.