Nearly $7 million in grant funding is expected to be available in the spring to Lancaster County organizations’ work to address homelessness.

Reaching that goal took another step forward Tuesday as officials at the Lancaster County Housing and Redevelopment Authorities presented to the public details of their planned submission to the federal government showing the need for an extra $6.8 million to provide services to people who are homeless and for rental assistance. No members of the public attending the meeting gave input on the plan.

The county’s board of commissioners will vote to approve the plan today, before LCHRA officials submit the plan to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, the administrators of the program.

The money comes from the American Rescue Plan Act, the $1.9 trillion aid package passed by Congress in March that also sent $1,400 checks to most Americans.

The legislation also provided $5 billion for programs nationwide to provide housing and rental assistance to people experience homelessness, fleeing domestic violence or human trafficking and other high-need populations.

The American Rescue Plan qualified the county and Lancaster city to receive $6.8 million for the program. The county will receive $4.7 million, or 70% of the total, and Lancaster city will receive the remaining $2 million.

The joint county/city plan outlined recent data in Lancaster County: a survey in January 2020 recorded 461 people without a home; some 20,000 people likely experience domestic abuse in a year in the area, according to the Domestic Violence Services of Lancaster County, and just 10% of those seek out services.

The county’s emergency rental assistance program has received 5,200 applications, and approved 1,780 of them. So far, the county has distributed $10.5 million in rental assistance, according to LCHRA.

After HUD officials review and formally approve the county plan, likely by March, the county/city group will begin to solicit public requests for proposals from organizations in the area that can deliver services that fit the program.

Residents can still review the plan and submit comments on the Lancaster County Housing and Redevelopment Authorities website at www.lchra.com before the county commissioners’ meeting at 9:15 a.m.