A resurfacing project along a busy stretch of Route 222 in Ephrata and West Earl townships is scheduled to begin early next month.

Shoulders will be closed where workers place long-term work zone signs along the highway this week, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.

The $6.3 million project will stretch from the Pool Road overpass in West Earl Township, where an average of 57,000 vehicles use that section of the highway each day, to the Mohler Church Road overpass in Ephrata Township, where the average number of vehicles per day there is 38,500, according to a PennDOT spokesman.

Work will include milling, paving, base repairs, concrete patching, guide rail upgrades, drainage, signs and pavement markings.

Lane closures during the work will take place from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m., according to PennDOT.

New Enterprise Stone and Lime Co. Inc. of Bedford County is the prime contractor.

The project is expected to be completed by July 27, 2022, according to PennDOT.

Diverging diamond

The resurfacing work will coincide with an ongoing $10.9 million project where Chester County contractor JD Eckman is constructing a diverging diamond interchange at Routes 222 and 322.

Under the diverging diamond design, motorists traveling from either direction of Route 322 will be directed by a traffic signal to cross onto the other side of the road before the Route 222 overpass.

This will allow motorists merging onto northbound or southbound Route 222 to make a left turn onto the on-ramp without crossing traffic. Motorists exiting Route 222 onto eastbound or westbound Route 322 will be able to merge left or right without crossing traffic.

Work for this project includes pavement resurfacing, reconstruction and widening, ramp reconfiguration, new traffic signals, drainage improvements, signs, sidewalks, stormwater management, lighting and other miscellaneous construction from Pleasant Valley Road in Ephrata Township to Hahnstown Road in West Earl Township.

An average of 19,000 vehicles travel on Route 322 at the Route 222 overpass every day, according to a PennDOT traffic volume map.

Work is expected to be completed by May 2022.