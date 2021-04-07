Work is set to begin next week on a $6.2 million street resurfacing project in West Earl and Ephrata townships that will see more than four miles of roadway upgraded and improved, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.

The 4.34-mile stretch of Route 222 from the Mohler Church Road overpass in Ephrata Township to the Pool Road overpass in West Earl Township will be repaired and upgraded beginning Monday night, PennDOT said in a news release.

Roadwork will begin on Route 222 southbound the night of April 12, PennDOT said. Lane restrictions will be in place daily between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m.

Roadwork will continue Sunday nights through Friday nights in both northbound and southbound lanes, according to the news release.

The project will consist of milling, paving, base repairs, concrete patching and upgrades to guide rails, drainage, signs and pavement markings, PennDOT said.

Work on the $6,279,708 project is expected to be completed by July 2022, according to the news release.