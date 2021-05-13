Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers is offering a $5,000 reward to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest of a man police say hit a trooper with a vehicle early Wednesday morning.

18-year-old David Joseph Pratt, of East Lampeter Township, is charged with two counts of aggravated assault, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person, fleeing or attempting to elude an officer, depositing waste on a highway, false identification to a law enforcement officer and driving without a license stemming from the incident.

Troopers initiated a traffic stop at 2:20 a.m. Tuesday, May 11, in the 1600 block of Lincoln Highway East after a cigarette was discarded from an occupant of a vehicle Pratt was a passenger in, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

A trooper asked the driver to step out of the vehicle and approached him, while Pratt stayed in the vehicle as a passenger, according to police.

Pratt initially provided the false name "Donovan" before moving to the driver's seat, police said. A trooper then positioned himself to the front left of the vehicle and told Pratt to exit the vehicle.

Pratt then accelerated and hit the trooper with the vehicle, causing him to be thrown over the hood, according to police. The trooper then shot at the vehicle as Pratt drove away from the scene.

The trooper sustained abrasions to his elbow and leg, but was treated and later released. The original driver of the vehicle was taken into custody and later released. It is not known if the vehicle or Pratt were struck by the trooper's gunfire.

District Attorney Heather Adams will review the incident and make a determination on the trooper's use of force at a later time.

Pratt is considered armed and dangerous. The vehicle Pratt was operating is a 2004 Honda Civic displaying Pennsylvania Registration, LKM0953.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Pennsylvania State Police's York Station at 717-299-7650 or anonymously contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers Toll Free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477).